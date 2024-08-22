PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football ahead of the 2024 season

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is fresh off their first bowl game victory since 2014 after defeating Miami in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl this past December.

Now the program is hoping to build on last season with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way to too early bowl projections.

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Louisville vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

This game would set up an old rematch of former Big East and American Conference mates between two programs that went back and forth over the years. Rutgers currently leads the series all time 7-6, but Louisville has won the last four games against one another.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Detroit Bowl - Central Michigan vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

This game would mark the first ever matchup between the two programs, however this would be the second time that the Scarlet Knights have participated in the bowl. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the inaugural Detroit Bowl back in 2014.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Another former Big East matchup, this would setup the rematch that Rutgers fans have been wanting for quite some time as they hope to snap the 17 game losing streak against the Mountaineers.

Now despite the name change, this is the same bowl that Rutgers participated back in 2005 when it was known as the Insight Bowl.

