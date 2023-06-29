Rutgers will play Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Wisconsin both home and away in the 2023-2024 season. The Knights also play Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and Penn State once each at home and Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Purdue once each away.

The Big Ten announced the Rutgers women’s basketball team’s conference opponents for the 2023-2024 season recently. The Scarlet Knights and head coach Coquese Washington will look to build on their 11th-place finish and 5-13 record in the Big Ten conference last year.

Though the Big Ten conference is one of the most talented conferences for women’s basketball, the Knights got a relatively favorable conference schedule. The Hoosiers and the Hawkeyes were the two best teams in the conference last year and they are once again projected to be the two best teams in this upcoming season. Rutgers will only have to face both these teams once and both games will be at home.

The Knights' most anticipated conference game is most likely their home game against Iowa, due to reigning Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark playing once again at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Clark is a national sensation and helped lead the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament Championship game in 2023. The first time Clark played at Jersey Mike’s Arena was back in 2022. In that game she scored 32 points, dished out nine assists, and grabbed nine rebounds, almost getting a triple-double.

One more game to keep an eye on is Rutgers’ home game against the Nittany Lions. The Knights split their games against Penn State last year, winning their home game in overtime. Rutgers played with increased intensity in its overtime victory last season and a small scuffle broke out at the end of the game. Expect both teams to bring their full intensity to their one matchup this upcoming season.

The Knights' hardest away games will most likely be the Buckeyes and the Boilermakers. Ohio State finished fourth in the Big Ten last season and has a strong team for the upcoming season. Purdue only finished seventh in the Big Ten last season but Mackey Arena is always a tough place to play.

While Rutgers’ conference opponents are now known, the dates and times for the games will be announced later.