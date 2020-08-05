There are still questions whether there is a season at all as multiple programs have halted summer workouts and have quarantined. Rutgers has more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases and new head coach Greg Schiano hasn't been able to practice with his team yet and there is no timetable on when and if training camp will start.

BEST CASE: The absolute best case scenario for the fall of 2020 on the gridiron would have nothing to do with wins and losses. It would be that Rutgers -- and the rest of its league counterparts -- finish out the entire season without a hitch. That is saying a lot as the virus continues to spread. There are a lot of unknowns still as teams such as UConn have opted out of the season as have players both in college and in the pros. The more open dates gives more flexibility, though the risks are all there still. Getting a couple of wins wouldn't hurt either.

WORST CASE: The worst case scenario would be Rutgers and the rest of the Big Ten and even the entire country being forced to turn off the lights and hang up all the cleats. Players and staff members all over could very well keep testing positive and the numbers could balloon putting a stop to football and sports again. People have to be smart. On the record side of things, not being able to win a game will hurt momentum with Schiano back in town, but it wouldn't completely derail anything.

PREDICTIONS: If there is football, don't expect the Scarlet Knights to be miracle workers even with Schiano back in town. There aren't the three non-conference games with Monmouth, Syracuse, and Temple any more (even those weren't gimmes) and Rutgers will have to fight tooth and nail, or "keep choppin'" to have a chance in most contests. It's no secret that the team has struggled in recent years and Schiano is building it back up once again. The league also didn't give Rutgers any favors by having the Scarlet Knights travel to Wisconsin for its extra 10th crossover contest.

9/3-5 vs. Nebraska: Loss

9/12 at Ohio State: Loss

9/19 at Maryland: Win

9/26 vs. Michigan: Loss

10/3 vs. Penn State: Loss

10/10 BYE

10/17 at Purdue: Win

10/24 at Michigan State: Loss

10/31 vs. Indiana: Loss

11/7 vs. Illinois: Win

11/14 BYE

11/21 at Wisconsin: Loss

11/28 BYE

12/5-19 Big Ten Championship: Nah

THE VERDICT: 3-7

There’s a very real chance that Rutgers could start out 0-7 and have just one victory. The Scarlet Knights haven’t done well in road games within the conference and two of the penciled in wins are at Maryland and Purdue. But, it’s 2020 afterall and who knows what will happen. There are uncertainties and question marks galore all across the conference with new coaches, new players, coronavirus, and not a lot of practice time if any. It’ll be a tough going, but Rutgers won’t get completely shut out. Schiano should have his guys prepared for when the time comes, the defense should see an improvement -- especially along the defensive line -- thanks to a bevvy of transfers, and the offense, at the very least, will be unique and different than what it has been in the. There will be growing pains, that’s for sure. We’ll see if quarterback Noah Vedral takes the reins and upsets his old team in Nebraska in week one. We’ll see if the offensive line can hold up and running back Isaih Pacheco can rush for 1,000 yards with an up-tempo scheme. We’ll see if the wide receivers can finally make noise after a few years of struggles. We’ll see if the tight ends can stay healthy and make an impact. We’ll see if the defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour can make a difference on the interior and provide a pass rush. We’ll see if Tyshon Fogg, the middle linebacker, can rack up over 100 tackles again and make more plays in the backfield. We’ll see if the cornerbacks can hold up and make improvements. We’ll see if Brendan White at safety can return to his 2019 Rose Bowl MVP ability.

We’ll see if there’s actually a season.

