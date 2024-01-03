So far, Hyatt is proving doubters wrong as he currently leads Rutgers in several categories, including scoring, three-point percentage, and three-point field goals made.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, there was very little mention of the Bronx native as a breakout player for Rutgers and analysts across college basketball questioned whether he could be a sparkplug in place of the previously injured Mawot Mag and perform consistently from a game-to-game basis.

Although Rutgers played poorly and averted disaster this past Saturday against Stonehill, one of the brightest spots in the game was Aundre Hyatt . As a matter of fact, Hyatt has been the brightest spot for Rutgers almost nearly the entirety of the season, and it shouldn’t surprise many because he’s steadily improved his game this year.

Hyatt is averaging 12.3 points per game as he’s seen a significant jump from last season when he only averaged 8.8 points per game. Now, some of this is due to playing a much larger role on the team this year, but Hyatt has looked much more comfortable on the court as he has worked hard for quality open looks rather than forcing bad shots. He’s scored in double-figures this season at least eight times and has come close to scoring in double-figures three other times except for the game against Princeton.

Hyatt has been a blessing in disguise from beyond-the-arc this year as he is shooting the ball from deep better than he ever has in his collegiate career. Hyatt is averaging 37% from three-point range, which is more than a 7% jump from last season. Until this season, Hyatt was just a career 27.3% three-point shooter. Hyatt has made 25-of-69 three-point shots this season and ranks 13th in the Big Ten for three-point attempts made.

In his last four games, Hyatt’s numbers have been solid as he’s been averaging 13.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 42.5% from three-point range, and 45% shooting from the field.

Not only is Hyatt leading Rutgers in several categories but he’s also near the top of the team statistically in rebounding (8.8 rpg), steals (1.0 spg), and free-throw shooting (76.3%). Hyatt is also second to Noah Fernandes in minutes played per game at 27.9 mpg.

Not only have we seen a significant increase in Hyatt’s production, but he has also done things off-the-ball that’s becoming noticed.

Throughout most of the season, Hyatt has filled the void left by the previously injured Mawot Mag and has been asked by head coach Steve Pikiell and his teammates to cover guards and wings on the perimeter as well as big men in the post. Without hesitation, Hyatt has stepped up and delivered, and has done a great job defensively. Hyatt is a fearless warrior and has been unafraid to get down in the trenches against opposing teams’ toughest players.

Hyatt has become a true leader for this year’s Rutgers team and has been at the forefront in post-game interviews absorbing criticism of the team following several disappointing losses this year.

When asked about the team’s lack of rebounding last week against Mississippi State, Hyatt was there and said, “We just need to get back to the basics playing physical and boxing out.. That’s a really good team, big and physical so this is a good test for us going into Big Ten play.”

If Rutgers is to have any future success this season in the Big Ten, this team is going to have to rely on Hyatt for consistent play on the offensive end and must match his intensity and physicality on the defensive end.