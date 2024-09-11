Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

in other news
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout
Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech
The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule
Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three
Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week three of the college football season.
