Published Sep 11, 2024
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Every week, The Knight Report publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below.

If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!

CLICK HERE to join in on the discussion and ask our RU experts anything!

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THREAD!

