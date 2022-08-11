Antwone Woolfolk talks journey from TE recruit to Rutgers Hoops

“It’s been the first summer I’ve really been able to focus on basketball,” Woolfolk told TKR. “I’m making sure I take care of my body and make sure I’m conditioned. Taking care of my body and eating right have been my priorities.”

Regardless, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man is excited to be focusing on one single sport and is already making the most of his opportunity on the banks.

One of two freshmen already enrolled and a part of the Rutgers Basketball team this Fall, big man Antwone Woolfolk took a pretty unusual path to get to where he is now with Steve Pikiell and crew.

The recruiting process was an interesting one for Woolfolk as he was originally a tight end prospect and was very close to choosing a life on the gridiron over the hardwood.

“I told my coaches I wasn’t even considering basketball, but coach TJ (Thompson) called me and reached out,” said Woolfolk. “After that coach (Steve) Pikiell spoke with me and got me to come out for an official visit here and I loved it. I actually had committed to Cincinnati for football, but then I came on an official visit here and decided that basketball was it.”

Now ever since Woolfolk committed to the Scarlet Knights, he was working nonstop with his high school head coach Chet Mason, who played professionally in the NBA G-League and various other leagues overseas.

“Coach Mason prepared me a lot for this,” he said. “I know a lot of people from my city back home that weren’t really prepared for college, but I know I came in ahead of most because of him. He played pro ball for what, like 13 years overseas. He helped with a lot of the college prep, but it wasn’t really that hard, so it made it a good transition.”

Now what exactly will Woolfolk bring to the team this Fall? He went on to describe his game and talk about some of his strengths.

“I’m physical, I like to pass the ball a lot and I’m very vocal,” Woolfolk said. “I’m probably the most vocal guy on the court most of the time. Really that just came from my high school days, coach Mason taught me that. He preached about it throughout high school and said it was something I’d have to do in college to earn a spot on the court.”

