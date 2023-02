In today's cutthroat recruiting climate, every highly coveted prospect's actions is analyzed, dissected, and open to interpretation while under a massive microscope.

With Class of 2024 point guard Dylan Harper emerging as the bellwether target for Rutgers, the Don Bosco Prep product has narrowed his choices down to five.

Rutgers, Duke, Auburn, Indiana, and Kansas have made the final cut for Harper Jr., who many project to ultimately decide between Rutgers and Duke.