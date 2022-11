Cliff Omoruyi

After the exponential leap Cliff Omoruyi took in year two, it is hard not to be eager to see what the big man has in store entering his junior season.

Selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team, Omoruyi has shown to be a dominant force anytime he is near the basket and is the anchor for the Scarlet Knights’ defense which looks to be one of the better units in the conference. Coming off a season where he averaged 12 points and eight rebounds, there is no reason to think Omoruyi will not improve even further and become one of the most dominant players in the Big Ten.

If Omoruyi can develop more of a midrange game and improve his touch around the rim, there is a strong chance he will surpass Quincy Douby as the highest-drafted player in program history.