"In the end Rutgers was where I always wanted to be," Lis told TKR. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play for my state school and given the opportunity it was pretty much a no brainer. After spending the day there yesterday and sitting down with coach (Greg) Schiano, I knew it’s where I had to be. And a place like Rutgers is the perfect place for a kid like me to develop and prosper."

The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback earned offers from Long Island and Navy throughout his recruiting process, but the push from the Scarlet Knights staff to stay home was too much to pass up.

As Lis mentioned he was on campus this past Monday along with also attending the game this past Saturday to see the sold out crowd inside of SHI Stadium.

"What really stood out was the environment," said Lis. "It’s not common to go to a place and have everyone seem like apart of the family, and you can really tell everyone is at Rutgers. The way the coaches interact and connect with the players also stands out."

With Lis now on board, he only is the second PWO commitment for the Scarlet Knights 2023 class and definitely not the last as he hopes to help recruit others to join him.

"I’m not sure who I’d recruit to come play at Rutgers," he said. "But one thing I would say to anyone is that the atmosphere and work ethic there is second to none."

Now to learn a little more about what kind of player Rutgers is getting in Lis, TKR reached out to Ramsey High School's Director of Football Ops / Recruiting Coordinator Preston Lawyer.

"Joey is an extremely gifted and smart athlete," said Lawyer. "Not a burner in the straight 40, but his game speed, recovery speed, and hips are what makes up for that. He doesn’t get thrown at a lot, but locked down four and five-star wide receivers at the UA/ESPN 300 camp this past spring and even earned the DB MVP of that camp."