2023 Florida OL Mozell Williams commits to Rutgers Football
The commitments just keep coming for Rutgers Football following their first weekend of official visitors as Florida offensive tackle prospect Mozell Williams becomes the latest recruit to join the CHOP23 class.
The massive, 6-foot-6 / 330-pound offensive lineman took to social media to announce his decision.
"First off I would like to thank everyone who everrecruited me during this process," Williams said via Twitter. "Also a special thanks to my parents and family for guiding me through this process and thank you to my coaches Coach Slate, Coach Adkins, Coach Bowie, Coach Cue, Coach Po, Coach Bam and Coach Hawk for accepting me into Hawthorne for all these years and teaching me the fundamentals of being a true football player and a person. Rutgers University feels like home, with that being said, I will be committing To RUTGERS UNIVERSITY!!!"
With Williams now on board, Rutgers Football now has two offensive linemen committed with South Jersey native John Stone being the other prospect.
