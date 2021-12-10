2021 Rutgers Football PFF season grades -- Offense
Rutgers Football finished the 2021 regular season with a record of 5-7 and despite the Scarlet Knights not getting a bowl invite, they did show some promise this year.
Now with that being said, TKR has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades for the 2021 Rutgers offense to see how much progressed they made
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
QUARTERBACKS
|PLAYER
|OVR OFF GRADE
|PASSING GRADE
|SNAP COUNT
|
Noah Vedral
|
62.8
|
55.5
|
674
|
Cole Snyder
|
58.6
|
48.8
|
65
|
Evan Simon
|
43.1
|
42.1
|
62
|
Gavin Wimsatt
|
29.7
|
27.6
|
13
