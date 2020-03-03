This was a game Rutgers had to have. An NCAA Tournament berth was on the line, and all the Scarlet Knights did was put on a show and beat No. 9 Maryland, 78-67, on Senior Night in front of a sold-out crowd that stormed the court at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway.

Rutgers (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten), led by as many as 21 points with 6:54 remaining and shot 49 percent as a team for the game, including 57 percent in the second half. On the other end, Rutgers held Maryland (23-7, 13-6) to 38 percent shooting. The Terps made just 19 percent of its 3-pointers while the Scarlet Knights caught fire and 7-of-16 of theirs (44 percent. They also outrebounded the visitors, 42-37, had just seven turnovers, scored 16 points off of Maryland’s nine turnovers, notched 30 bench points, netted 42 points in the paint, and had five blocks, four steals, and 17 assists.

Rutgers led for 36:35 of the game and it earned its 10th conference win of the season, the most since 1990-91. It also marked Rutgers’ first victory against the Terrapins since both teams joined the Big Ten.

"It was jumping tonight. I'm proud of my team,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “This has been the toughest stretch Rutgers basketball has ever played. With ranked teams and quality teams. (We were) able to come away with a win on Senior Night. I'm so happy and thankful for our seniors, senior managers, Joey (Downes), Akwasi (Yeboah), Shaq (Carter). I really appreciate our guys playing great for those guys tonight. We shared the game. Seventeen assists. I thought everyone chipped in. We played an elite team. Maryland is elite. You saw that. (Anthony) Cowan is un-guardable. Sticks (Jalen Smith) is a problem. They got good players across the board. They were worthy of their ranking for sure. They were first place in the league coming into tonight. I watched all the tapes and (Mark Turgeon) does a great job coaching them and they're really good. Great win for us tonight. Real happy, happy for the community, happy for our students, the season ticket holders. More importantly, I'm happy for our guys."

Pikiell’s team hadn’t played since last Wednesday while tonight’s game was Maryland’s fourth in 10 days.

"I thought the extra days of prep was huge. I thought they were ready to play. I thought we had a good game plan. I thought their energy was great. They shared the game,” Pikiell said of the Scarlet Knights. “Our defense was elite from the start. You have to do a lot of things really well. I thought our offense was good to beat a team like that. I thought we got contributions from everybody. Jacob Young comes off the bench and gives us a huge lift in the first half. As did Paul (Mulcahy), as did everybody who came off the bench. Myles (Johnson) and Caleb (McConnell), the whole thing. Great team win.”

Turgeon felt the Scarlet Knights were rested and loose.

"Give [Rutgers] a lot of credit. They're 18-1 here for a reason. They're terrific in this building. They seem fresh, loose and are having fun. They had six days to prepare for this one and it looked that way. So give them credit,” Turgeon said. “We're not guarding. We guarded in the last 10 minutes of the Minnesota game, but we haven’t guarded for the last three and a half games. We have from now until Sunday to figure that out. We've had little practice time in the last 10 days. We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We know who we are. We didn't get to 23-5 by not being a good basketball team playing a Top-10 schedule in the country. It's just that this last 72 hours has not gone so well. I love my team. We're going to bounce back, but we just didn't have it tonight. We give Rutgers all of the credit."

Young, who didn’t play in the two team’s first matchup at Maryland on Feb. 4 (a 56-51 win for the Terps), came off the bench and scored a team-high 17 points for his 12th double digit game of the season and 21st time in his career on 7-of-10 shooting including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers for Rutgers. He also had four rebounds, three assists, and just one turnover in 29 minutes. Young also helped frustrate Maryland on the defensive end as well.

“There was some motivation,” Young told TKR. “Just mentally, I couldn’t let my teammates down. It’s that time of the year. Keep going or you go home. It’s March.”

Eleven of Young’s 17 points, including all of his triples, came in the first half as he gave Rutgers confidence early.

“We all came together today,” Young said. “We fed off of each other and got it going. My coaches have been telling me to stay ready and be the spark. ...There’s more in the tank. We’re trying to do something we haven’t done in a long time.”

Montez Mathis also reached double figures with 15 tough points on 6-of-10 shooting while Geo Baker, who didn’t score last time out at Maryland, scored 11 on the night with four assists.

“It’s a big step. Every time we play against Maryland it’s just a sloppy game and I hadn’t played well against Maryland or never beaten them. It’s another little thing we checked off,” Baker said.

An 8-0 run (two Young 3-pointers and a Paul Mulcahy layup) starting midway through the first half gave the Scarlet Knights an 11-point, 19-8 lead. Maryland was able to get its deficit down to three points about five minutes of game time later, but Rutgers pushed its advantage back up to 11 after a Baker jumper.

Rutgers led by six points at the break and it started the second half making three of its first four shots and six of eight.

After it went up by 21 points on a Myles Johnson foul shot, the game got a tad hairy as Maryland battled back to cut it to 11 with a minute left, but Ron Harper Jr. had a slam dunk and Young capped the night with a dunk of his own in transition and that was all she wrote.

Before the game, Rutgers honored its seniors and even played England’s National Anthem for Yeboah, whose mom saw him play in college for the very first time live.

“It was great. It was an honor to hear your national anthem in a different country. It meant a lot to me,” Yeboah said. “The whole thing was surreal. It was the best way to end it here. My mom, and brother, and my family was here.”

Entering the contest, Rutgers had been on a three-game losing streak and it won just two of its eight games in February, but it was focused and it notched a key resume-building win against a top 10 foe.

"I just love our team. I just want them to play. There's a lot of noise going around outside. Social media, all that stuff that really doesn't matter. I just wanted them to play. We're a good basketball team. When we stick with our cores and do what we do, we're good,” Pikiell said. “We had our best practice of the season by far yesterday. They were locked in and ready to play and they have been since we got back from the Penn State game. Really happy about our prep. They just played. They stopped worrying about all that stuff."

This season, the Scarlet Knights went 18-1 at home, the most in program history and most across the entire nation. They beat four ranked clubs - all by double digits. The RAC saw 10 sellouts including nine in a row to end Rutgers’ schedule at home.

“It’s been amazing,” Yeboah said. “We have great students, season ticket holders, everyone. All of the fans make the RAC electric. It’s really helped us a lot. We went 18-1 at home and that says a lot about us and a lot about the fans.”

"I love the students, first of all. I appreciate those guys a ton -- The Riot Squad. The best band, cheerleaders, they were awesome. Our season ticket holders were great too. The community came out. Up until 20 minutes before the game, I was still getting people (asking) 'Can I get in? Can I get in? Can I get in?' It's been sold out for a long time. I was getting texts all day yesterday, today. It's just been unbelievable,” added Pikiell. “It's a credit to these guys. They play hard, they play together. They're good students, the students like them a lot. Just very thankful for the home court advantage. Every team in our league has it. It's nice now that we're in the same place as everybody else."

But the campaign isn’t over. Rutgers has one more regular season game left at Purdue on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. before the start of the Big Ten Tournament next week. In order to bolster its chances at making the big dance, a road win will do wonders. The Scarlet Knights are 1-10 this year away from the RAC.

"We're just trying to win the next game. The hump and all that, you guys talk about that, it's good fun for you guys. We're trying to go to Purdue -- we've won a lot of games in the best league in the country. We've had the number one schedule in the country -- not just in the league -- the last seven or eight games,” Pikiell said. “We've won against a lot of really good teams and this is another one tonight. We've got one more left with Purdue and then the conference tournament. We'll just try to remain locked in on that and let everyone talk about it."

“We have to stay focused. Purdue is a really, really tough place to play,” Baker said. “I think it’s the hardest place to play. We know what we’re up against. It starts in practice. We had a really good practice before this game and it’s got to be the same thing for Saturday.”

