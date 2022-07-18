Young, Langan, and Korsak to join Schiano at B1G Football Media Days

Big Ten Football Media Days take place on July 26-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will take the podium on the 27th.

He will be joined by three student-athletes on the team, tight end Johnny Langan, safety Avery Young, and punter Adam Korsak.

TKR will be out in Indy, so stay tuned for the coverage.

Korsak was a Ray Guy Award finalist last season after helping to set the NCAA Net Puntn record of 45.25 yards. He also averaged a Rutgers-best 45.82 yards per punt a year ago. Korsak earned Ray Guy Punter of the Week three times, Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week twice and to the Ray's 8 on five occasions. He's gone 124 consecutive punts without a touchback.

Langan played in all 13 games a year ago with five starts at tight end. He ran for three touchdowns, caught 18 passes for 177 yards, and completed six passes with a score in the air as well. He was named Rutgers' MVP in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl where he had six catches for 57 yards, 20 rushing yards, and two completions.

Young made the move to safety from cornerback last year and started 12 games. Young finished second on the team with 81 tackles and had at least seven stops in eight games. The senior also recorded an interception, two sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.