Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wormley aiming for a bowl game or bust this upcoming season

Nygka1hma7qarnnslcur
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Rutgers wideout Everett Wormley dressed for all 12 games in 2017 and finished with only four catches, but expects a heavier workload in his sophomore season.The Knight Report spoke with Wormley to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}