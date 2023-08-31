For the second time in three games, the Scarlet Knights played to a draw, this time a 0-0 tie against the Princeton Tigers.

Coming off their 7-0 dismantling of FDU, the Scarlet Knights knew that they faced a tougher competitor in Princeton, whose defense has been stingy to start the season. Going into the match, Rutgers held a series lead against their Route 1 neighbors to the south, leading 18-9-4 all-time. In fact, RU bested Princeton 3-0 last year and this year’s match figured to be a difficult one.

The Tigers have been reliably backstopped this season by the combination of junior Tyler McCamey and first-year goalkeeper Cecilia Cerone, who had combined to keep their opponents off the board in 2023.

But it was the Princeton offense that controlled the game from the outset, with head coach Sean Driscoll’s Tigers collecting seven shots and three corner kicks before RU could even register a shot. In fact, it was nearly nine minutes into the game before the Scarlet Knights could even get the ball into the Princeton zone as far as the 18 box.

However, as the game settled in, both teams got quality chances on net, forcing RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to gamble and make plays to keep the Tigers off the board. Rutgers, by comparison, had some chances to break the scoreless deadlock, but both Riley Tiernan and Ashley Baran sent their shots just wide of the goal. But, when the first half ended, the match was level at 0-0.

The second half saw both teams going up and down the pitch, with the play becoming increasingly physical as the clock winked down minute by minute. As the time drained from the life of the match, each opportunity at either end became a hold-your-breath moment for the crowd of 1,525 spectators.

In the last 10 minutes, as RU fans have seen in a number of games this season, the Scarlet Knights appeared to be trying to hang on, as the play was overwhelmingly in the Rutgers end of the pitch. The Tigers appeared to win the race to every ball with crisp passes and excellent positioning.

The closest the Knights would get was a frenzied exchange in front of the Princeton net with less than three minutes to play, with the ball bouncing around more than a Bally pinball machine.