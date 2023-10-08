Kylie Daigle delivered on a penalty kick in the eighty-fifth minute accounting for the only goal of the match as Rutgers beat Maryland before a disappointed crowd of 950 spectators at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Scarlet Knights have had difficulty this year, both in scoring goals and navigating the schedule through the Big Ten Conference. Coming into Saturday’s game Rutgers had only collected one conference victory, and so any hope of making the Big Ten Tournament this season meant that the wins needed to start accumulating. Their visit to College Park may be the beginning of that uphill journey. While the game was scoreless at the half, the Knights' offense was prolific in producing chances, outshooting the Terps 10-1 in the first period. Additionally, pressure by Rutgers through the first 45 minutes saw the Knights collect eight corner kicks, yet the struggling offense was again unable to put one past Maryland goalkeeper Liz Beardsley.

In comparison, RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer was relatively untested in the match, as Maryland recorded just five shots in the contest, only two of which required the Monroe, NJ native to make saves. The Scarlet Knights continued to pressure the Maryland goal in the second half, but every offensive chance was thwarted by the Terps’ defense, or simply failed to fully materialize. But as the match wound down with less than 10 minutes to play, RU had to fend off Maryland’s late-game pressure, and it appeared once again that the dreaded draw would find its way into the game’s box score. However, with just under six minutes to play, Maryland’s senior midfielder Catherine DeRosa committed a foul inside the box, leaving the Knights with a golden opportunity to break the tie when RU was awarded a penalty kick. At that point Daigle lined up her effort, and despite the fact that Beardsley actually guessed correctly, the shot found the back of the net for the only goal of the contest at 84:19.

