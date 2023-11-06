After their dominant season in 2021 in which they advance to the prestigious College Cup (the equivalent of the Final Four), the team saw an early exit from the Tournament in 2022. Key losses via graduation and a new, untested goalkeeper certainly presented pitfalls for the 2023 campaign, but under the direction of head coach Mike O’Neill the Scarlet Knights overcame the numerous challenges thrown at them this season.

With their selection into the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Scarlet Knights have now gained entry into the postseason for 12 straight years, which is testimony about what is unquestionably the most successful program in all of Rutgers’ sports.

All teams have injuries during the season, but the Scarlet Knights have been hit particularly hard this year, with key players such as Sam Kroeger (2-3-7), Becci Fluchel (1-1-3), and Emma Misal (0-1-1) missing significant time this season. In addition, due to injuries sustained, transfer student Gia Vicari (2-2-6) has not had an opportunity to show the skills she flashed at Georgetown, while Gia Girman’s (2-0-4) late-season ankle injury slowed the talented junior just as she had earned a starting spot in the lineup.

With key performers missing from the pitch on an almost nightly basis, O’Neill and his staff have had to move players around to cover the deficiencies and have employed some newcomers to not only gain experience, but showcase their abilities against some of the most formidable teams in the nation.

Although first-year players like Ava Brass (0-0-0), Alyssa Martinez (0-0-0), Audrey Cain (0-0-0) and Elliot Forney (0-0-0) have seen limited action, several freshmen have gained the trust of the coaching staff and have become integral members of the squad in just their first season.

Cranford native Olivia Russomanno (0-2-2) has appeared in 19 games for the Scarlet Knights this season, while forward Ashley Baran (2-1-5) has already become an offensive threat whenever she is on the pitch. Clearly, Baran has studied the stutter-step ball handling patented by forward Riley Tiernan (3-4-10), as she has adopted those moves into her repertoire. Baran has steadily improved week by week, and with her speed and shot, appears to be a player destined to become one of the best to ever play for the Scarlet Knights.

However, despite the talent on the team, the Knights have suffered from a decided lack of offense this season. Over the course of this year, Rutgers scored more than two goals in just one match this season, a 7-0 victory against FDU on August 28. The Scarlet Knights will need to rely on their staunch defense as well as their top scorers, namely Tiernan, Allison Lowrey (6-4-16) and Sara Brocious (2-3-7) if they are to progress through the Tournament.