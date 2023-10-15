Michigan State’s Bella Najera scored a goal at 40:07 of the first half and Celia Gaynor added an insurance tally at 52:09 in the second half to lift the Spartans to a 2-0 shutout of the Scarlet Knights before a crowd of 762 spectators.

Fresh off their shutout victory over Michigan, and on the heels of the football team’s fourth quarter comeback victory over Michigan State, the women’s soccer team looked to complete the Michigan Triple Play as they took on the Spartans at Yurcak Field.

But things didn’t go that way.

From the outset, the Spartans controlled the pitch, and their relentless attack had the Scarlet Knights in a constant state of reaction to MSU’s offensive pressure.

The injury bug, which has seemingly pursued the Scarlet Knights all season, once again zeroed in on a target, creating issues for Rutgers.

Less than 12 minutes into the game, forward Gia Girman went down, sustaining a left ankle injury. While she stayed on the sideline for the remainder of the first half, she emerged from the locker room in the second half wearing a walking cast and could only watch as her teammates attempted to score the equalizing goal.