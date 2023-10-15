Women’s Soccer Falls to MSU, 2-0
Michigan State’s Bella Najera scored a goal at 40:07 of the first half and Celia Gaynor added an insurance tally at 52:09 in the second half to lift the Spartans to a 2-0 shutout of the Scarlet Knights before a crowd of 762 spectators.
Fresh off their shutout victory over Michigan, and on the heels of the football team’s fourth quarter comeback victory over Michigan State, the women’s soccer team looked to complete the Michigan Triple Play as they took on the Spartans at Yurcak Field.
But things didn’t go that way.
From the outset, the Spartans controlled the pitch, and their relentless attack had the Scarlet Knights in a constant state of reaction to MSU’s offensive pressure.
The injury bug, which has seemingly pursued the Scarlet Knights all season, once again zeroed in on a target, creating issues for Rutgers.
Less than 12 minutes into the game, forward Gia Girman went down, sustaining a left ankle injury. While she stayed on the sideline for the remainder of the first half, she emerged from the locker room in the second half wearing a walking cast and could only watch as her teammates attempted to score the equalizing goal.
With the two-way playmaking of Girman sidelined, the Spartans controlled the flow of play, winning the race to the ball to set up scoring opportunities. Michigan State racked up 13 shots in the first period alone, with their efforts earning five corner kicks, as well.
In Girman’s absence, team captain Becci Fluchel was subbed in, who later appeared to sustain an injury when she made a sliding defensive effort to the left of the Rutgers’ goal. While she did remain in the match, Fluchel was clearly hobbled for the remainder of the contest.
Down 1-0 to start the second half, the match grew more intense with the level of physicality slowly rising as the clock continued to tick down. Both sides grew heated, with coaches and players contesting calls on the field. In the second half alone four yellow cards were given, including a bench penalty to Rutgers after head coach Mike O’Neill vociferously contested a non-call in the box at the Michigan State end of the pitch.
As the intensity level rose, so did the ire of the fans, who voiced their displeasure throughout the game.
After Fluchel’s sliding defensive effort in the Rutgers end broke up an offensive charge by MSU, the ball bounced over the end line, giving the Spartans a corner kick. On the very next play, senior Regan Dalton sent the corner kick to the center of the pitch where Gaynor put it past RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer for the 2-0 lead.
It would end up being the final score.
Rutgers held MSU to just three second half shots, while generating six of their own. However, despite their late-game efforts, injuries and time caught up with the Scarlet Knights, and the loss dropped their record to 7-6-3 on the year, with a 3-4-1 mark in the Big Ten Conference.
Now in a tie with Michigan for eighth place in the conference, the Scarlet Knights will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. OSU is currently 4-3-1 in the conference, and boasts a record of 8-5-2 overall. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m., and will be carried on the Big Ten Network.