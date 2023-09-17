Grad student Paige Webber scored twice, including the game winner with less than six minutes to play, to pace Indiana to a 3-2 victory over Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights dropped the opener of their Big Ten slate at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

Before a crowd of 437 spectators, the Scarlet Knights opened conference play against the Hoosiers, and while they hold a commanding lead in the all-time series (7-1-1), that fact meant little to the home team.

Indiana started the game with constant pressure, bottling up Rutgers in their own zone and creating scoring chances.

Indiana struck less than one minute into the game when Webber directed a pinpoint pass to midfielder Anna Bennett, who beat RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to give the Hoosiers the early lead, 1-0.

Less than four minutes later, Indiana’s pressure again provided another scoring chance when Webber broke in on the Rutgers net. Rather than stay back in her goal, Bodmer chose to do what she has done so many times this season, gambling and challenging the opposition to make a perfect play.

This time, the veteran forward did just that, as Webber delivered a well-placed chip shot over the head of Bodmer to give the Hoosiers a 2-0 lead at 4:34.