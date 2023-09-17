News More News
ago other sports Edit

Women's Soccer Drops 3-2 Decision at Indiana

Mark Bator • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@markincapemay
Besides the Knight Report, Mark is a writer with Micromedia Publications/Jersey Shore Online. He currently does freelance work and was formerly with BleacherReport.com and Hat Trick magazine.

Grad student Paige Webber scored twice, including the game winner with less than six minutes to play, to pace Indiana to a 3-2 victory over Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights dropped the opener of their Big Ten slate at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

Before a crowd of 437 spectators, the Scarlet Knights opened conference play against the Hoosiers, and while they hold a commanding lead in the all-time series (7-1-1), that fact meant little to the home team.

Indiana started the game with constant pressure, bottling up Rutgers in their own zone and creating scoring chances.

Indiana struck less than one minute into the game when Webber directed a pinpoint pass to midfielder Anna Bennett, who beat RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to give the Hoosiers the early lead, 1-0.

Less than four minutes later, Indiana’s pressure again provided another scoring chance when Webber broke in on the Rutgers net. Rather than stay back in her goal, Bodmer chose to do what she has done so many times this season, gambling and challenging the opposition to make a perfect play.

This time, the veteran forward did just that, as Webber delivered a well-placed chip shot over the head of Bodmer to give the Hoosiers a 2-0 lead at 4:34.

The Scarlet Knights continued to fight off the relentless Indiana pressure, and finally got a break when substitute forward Gia Girman’s non-stop motor provided an opportunity for Rutgers.

Positioned in front of the Indiana goal, Girman took the feed from freshman Olivia Russomanno, then pivoted and fired the ball past Hoosier goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg at 37:25 to cut the lead to 2-1.

Trailing by a goal, it was the Scarlet Knights who turned up the offensive pressure in the early part of the second session.

Not more than seven minutes into the second half, the RU effort paid off when Gia Vicari simply outplayed two Indiana defenders and the goalkeeper to get the match level, 2-2, as she put it past Gerstenberg at 51:25.

Unfortunately for the Knights, as has happened numerous times this season, another late-game letdown was about to unfold.

When a tremendous clearing kick by defender Piper Coffield became a lead pass, Webber sprinted in on Bodmer, who chose to make her biggest gamble of the season. But the crafty grad student bested the sophomore goalkeeper and delivered the game winner into the yawning, empty net at 84:16.

For the Knights it was a bitter defeat after having climbed back into the game following the early two-goal deficit, only to have the familiar sting of a late-game goal reverse their fortunes.

Now 4-3-2 on the season, the Knights will try to regroup and return home to continue conference play against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 21. Kickoff with the Nittany Lions is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Yurcak Field and will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}