TheKnightReport - RU football mapping out plan with no season this fall

“It presents unique challenges,” Schiano said Friday. “I've been in programs where we were on the top and I've been in progress in the middle and I've been at programs at the bottom. I know this, we're gonna use it to our advantage. We're not going to be at the bottom very much longer. We gotta get to work. When these guys come back, we have a great opportunity ahead of us. I know our guys are excited about it. You have to make sure that every step of the way that we stay safe. That's been my No. 1 priority since spring break when they didn't return is their safety first and their family safety, coaches, and staff and their families. Then after that, everything else is secondary. I think that's where the relevance is.”

Rutgers was without the entirety of spring practice, it only had a handful of team workouts prior to about 30 positive cases, and now the Big Ten has cancelled the fall season just a week after releasing an abbreviated schedule featuring only conference games. As of now, the plan, of sorts, is to have the football season in spring of 2021. Nobody is quite sure what that will look like or when it will begin, but that is the hope.

While he’s put the guidelines and everyone’s health first, the desire for victory hasn’t left.

“I want to win. Me being a lack of competitor, I don't think that has ever been said. But when it comes to this stuff, I just believe that it's, it's bigger. It's bigger than that,” Schiano said. “We certainly have a plan for how we're gonna get better. And as soon as we pivoted that day when the season was postponed, we started thinking about how they were going to bring the idea that would give us the best chance to improve. And that's what we're doing,” Schiano said. “That's why I said it's unique to us. I'm excited. I'm excited to coach this team whether it's training or practices or eventually games. Like I said, when I came, I know it's going to be a process and that's OK, but I'd like to accelerate the process as much as we can.”

Between now and the start of the next season on the gridiron, whenever that may be, Schiano has and continues to form a plan.

“As you can imagine, that's about all I've been thinking about other than our players getting safely home is or if they stayed here, but my mind is racing constantly,” Schiano said. “Whenever you have a unique situation, you have an opportunity, right? But you really got to think. I talk to our staff all the time, you got to walk all the way around 360 and look at every angle and what is the best thing for Rutgers. I'm not going to share a lot right now because I don't want to give it away, because we are going to find competitive advantages in this. We have to. We have ground to close and there's a newsflash. We have ground to close in the Big Ten against the people that we were going to have to eventually play and win against. So I've given a lot of thought. I will continue to give it a lot of thought. I've asked our staff to think outside the box. How can this become something that we can utilize for us to get better, and to gain some ground on the competition because it's no mystery that we are behind. That's going to be our mission.

“Our players, when they get over the disappointment of not playing, as a football player, anyone really, need to readjust goals. That's what we tried to do with our players before they left. wanted to get them rest. So I wanted to get away from here, stay safe, and relax a little bit, and then come back just chomping at the bit ready to go and improve. The thing that gets tricky again in a speculatory way is right now we're supposed to have 20 hours a week with our players when we get back. If that holds, I am really excited about the things we can do. And with them, and the improvements we can make, and whether it's four months, six months or 13 months. We just got to keep moving the target. But I know every single day we have to get better. That's a constant. And our guys know that. When you hear a say chop that's really what it's about, every day getting up and doing it. Sometimes it's not easy, but you gotta do it every day.”

Once the players get back to campus “at the end of the month”, the Big Ten is allowing 20 hours per week for voluntary workouts, meetings, and strength and conditioning.

As Schiano would say, now is a time for the team to "chop" more than ever.

“I'm not going to get into the real specifics because I kind of think we're going to do some things that are creative. But, there's a time limitation and they start school. It would be spring practice-like, but we don't have pads or don't have any of that stuff,” Schiano said. “But we're going to get better at our football, both within the classroom and on the field and we're going to get them started in classes and really get off to a great start that way. So other than that, I think we're going to learn a lot as we continue to move forward. We certainly have learned a lot. I looked at it and we're about five months from when they pulled the basketball team off the court. That's kind of the day we all remember when our basketball was ready to go out and play that game in the tournament. So who knows where we'll be five months from now, right So I'm really just kind of, like I said, creating contingency plans but knowing that that good is gonna come out of this because there's a lot of bad that has come out of it and a lot of people have suffered greatly, but we're going to find some good as always. I've always said this, the skies and adversity, there's always opportunity and we're gonna find it.”

