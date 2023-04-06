Win Total Now 29 as Softball Takes Doubleheader
In what can only be called “statement games,” the Rutgers Scarlet Knights softball team swept a mid-week doubleheader from Maryland, and did it in dramatic style.
The Terrapins had come in with a 26-8 record, riding the crest of a four-game winning streak that included a sweep of Michigan State. Unfortunately for them, they ran into a Scarlet Knights team that has found itself behind veteran leadership and a revitalized pitching staff.
The fact that RU was able to steal game one from the Terrapins is largely due to pitching. While Maryland broke out to an early lead in the first inning, starter Morgan Smith was able to contain the Terps for the first four innings. Heading into the top of the fifth, she was able to keep a lid on the imposing Terrapin lineup, as RU trailed, 1-0.
But in the fifth, an RBI single by junior Megan Mikami and a sacrifice fly by junior Kiley Goff extended the Terps’ lead to 3-0. With the Knights being no-hit up until that point, the situation looked bleak.
Going into the bottom of the seventh and still trailing by three runs, the Knights were still being no-hit by Maryland’s starter, Courtney Wyche, and Rutgers’ faithful could be forgiven if they had already started looking ahead to game two.
But, the Knights didn’t see it that way. Rutgers collected just two hits in the inning, which were their only two of the game, and they came at the start of the rally and at its conclusion. Senior Kiersten Withstandley’s leadoff single sparked a four-run, bottom-of-the-seventh comeback victory that not only marked their most improbable victory of the season, but may well set the tone for the rest of the year.
Down 3-2 with two outs, Smith stepped into the batter’s box and delivered a single through short that went into left field scoring Leilani Chavez and Kyleigh Sand to give RU a 4-3 walk-off victory.
Freshman hurler Keira Bucher took the hard-luck loss for Maryland, while RU pitcher Ryann Orange’s two innings of no-hit work helped the freshman get her first win of the season. The dramatic victory earned head coach Kristen Butler her one-hundredth victory as the Scarlet Knights’ skipper.
The stunning win undoubtedly pumped up the adrenaline of the Scarlet Knights, who came out in game two and quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when senior catcher Katie Wingert laced an RBI double that scored Smith.
Three solid innings by Rutgers starter Raimy Gamsby had held the Terps in check, and heading into the top of the fourth, RU clung to a one-run lead. But Maryland mounted a rally, starting with an RBI single by junior Taylor Liguori to tie the game. But when Maryland scored their second run and RU had still not registered an out, Butler wasted no time in calling in a veteran to stop a potential big inning.
Ace hurler Jaden Vickers entered the circle and proceeded to squash the Terrapins’ potential game-altering inning, by first striking out freshman Sammi Woods, then getting both Goff and junior Jaeda McFarland to pop out to end the threat.
Again, the Scarlet Knights could have folded, but in the bottom of the inning they set about first tying the game, and then taking the lead when Ryann Orange beat out a grounder to shortstop, which enabled Taylor Fawcett to come home with the go-ahead run, 3-2.
Back in the lead, Vickers put a boa constrictor hold on the game, squeezing the offensive life out of the Terrapins over the remaining three frames while her teammates pushed across two insurance runs in the sixth. In her four innings of work, Vickers surrendered no runs and no hits while striking out seven to earn her ninth victory of the year as the Scarlet Knights earned win number 29 on the season, 5-2. Trinity Schlotterbeck, who took the loss for Maryland, saw her record drop to 10-4 this season.
Now 17 games over .500 the Scarlet Knights are 6-2 in conference play and hold third place in the Big Ten standings. They are back in action on Friday, April 7 to begin a three-game series against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 21-12 this season and will be looking to turn around their current four-game losing streak. Game time is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Plus Network.