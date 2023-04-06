In what can only be called “statement games,” the Rutgers Scarlet Knights softball team swept a mid-week doubleheader from Maryland, and did it in dramatic style.

The Terrapins had come in with a 26-8 record, riding the crest of a four-game winning streak that included a sweep of Michigan State. Unfortunately for them, they ran into a Scarlet Knights team that has found itself behind veteran leadership and a revitalized pitching staff.

The fact that RU was able to steal game one from the Terrapins is largely due to pitching. While Maryland broke out to an early lead in the first inning, starter Morgan Smith was able to contain the Terps for the first four innings. Heading into the top of the fifth, she was able to keep a lid on the imposing Terrapin lineup, as RU trailed, 1-0.

But in the fifth, an RBI single by junior Megan Mikami and a sacrifice fly by junior Kiley Goff extended the Terps’ lead to 3-0. With the Knights being no-hit up until that point, the situation looked bleak.

Going into the bottom of the seventh and still trailing by three runs, the Knights were still being no-hit by Maryland’s starter, Courtney Wyche, and Rutgers’ faithful could be forgiven if they had already started looking ahead to game two.

But, the Knights didn’t see it that way. Rutgers collected just two hits in the inning, which were their only two of the game, and they came at the start of the rally and at its conclusion. Senior Kiersten Withstandley’s leadoff single sparked a four-run, bottom-of-the-seventh comeback victory that not only marked their most improbable victory of the season, but may well set the tone for the rest of the year.

Down 3-2 with two outs, Smith stepped into the batter’s box and delivered a single through short that went into left field scoring Leilani Chavez and Kyleigh Sand to give RU a 4-3 walk-off victory.