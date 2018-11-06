This past weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' football program suffered a tough loss to one of the top football teams in the Big Ten West as they fell to the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 31-17.

One of the biggest bright spots for the Scarlet Knights was running back Raheem Blackshear, who played a lot of slot receiver in the game and flourished. At the end of the day, Blackshear finished with eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. The yardage total is the most in team history for a running back.

Blackshear finished with exactly 200 all-purpose yards on the day -- a career-high for the sophomore. He was the first Rutgers player to gain 100 yards receiving in a game since Jawuan Harris in 2016 against Indiana and first running back by trade since Paul James in 2014 versus Howard.

After a performance like that, is there any possibility that the Scarlet Knights move Blackshear to the slot position permanently?

“The consideration is putting him in position to get the ball as much as we can,” Ash told TKR. “Whether that's at running back or whether that's at slot receiver. That's really ideally what we'd like to be able to do with him. That's why we recruited him because he's that type of athlete where he can do both.”

This past offseason Head Coach Chris Ash decided on bringing back Offensive Coordinator John McNulty, a role that he originally held from 2007-2008.