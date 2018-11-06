Will Rutgers move Raheem Blackshear to the slot full time?
This past weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' football program suffered a tough loss to one of the top football teams in the Big Ten West as they fell to the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 31-17.
One of the biggest bright spots for the Scarlet Knights was running back Raheem Blackshear, who played a lot of slot receiver in the game and flourished. At the end of the day, Blackshear finished with eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. The yardage total is the most in team history for a running back.
Blackshear finished with exactly 200 all-purpose yards on the day -- a career-high for the sophomore. He was the first Rutgers player to gain 100 yards receiving in a game since Jawuan Harris in 2016 against Indiana and first running back by trade since Paul James in 2014 versus Howard.
After a performance like that, is there any possibility that the Scarlet Knights move Blackshear to the slot position permanently?
“The consideration is putting him in position to get the ball as much as we can,” Ash told TKR. “Whether that's at running back or whether that's at slot receiver. That's really ideally what we'd like to be able to do with him. That's why we recruited him because he's that type of athlete where he can do both.”
This past offseason Head Coach Chris Ash decided on bringing back Offensive Coordinator John McNulty, a role that he originally held from 2007-2008.
When McNulty once again took over the OC this past offseason, a lot of people expected him to add some wrinkles to the offense this season. It appears the idea of moving Blackshear to slot is one of those new wrinkles.
“We talked about it earlier in the year at times. I don’t even think we want to completely take him out of the running back room, because he’s really good at it," said McNulty. "I know Isaih (Pacheco) has been coming along and Jon (Hilliman) has been really good for us, but to take him completely out of that room, I don’t think that was the way to go.”
While it looks like Rutgers will continue to use Blackshear as mostly a running back, coach McNulty definitely left the door open for him to play some more slot before the season is over.
“Now that we are late into the season how offend is he really going to be able to work on a certain amount of routes," McNulty mentioned. "I kind of like how it is now and there have been a number of games we’ve used him in the slot. Sometimes the ball just didn’t get there, whether it was a protection thing, a coverage thing or something else. With only three games to go, I don’t see us moving him to that role permanently.”
Stay tuned for more on Blackshear and other Rutgers Football players as they prepare for a Big Ten conference matchup against No. 4 Michigan Saturday afternoon at HighPoint.com Stadium.