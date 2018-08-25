PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The wide receivers on the Rutgers football team are young.

In fact, every scholarship receiver is either a sophomore, redshirt freshman, or a freshman.

Most of the pass catchers were thrown into the fire last year and those who played had mixed results. Some struggled adjusting to the game at the Division-I college level all while taking challenging classes and having a grueling routine.

But, with new position coach Lester Erb, who moved over from coaching the running backs, a new offense, experience, and confidence, the young receivers are getting better.

“They’re improving every day and and that’s the big thing,” Erb said after training camp practice on Tuesday evening. “We constantly talk to those guys about raising the standard and raising the level of their play. We have some inconsistent days, but I think as a group, they’ve really grown, bought in to what our plans are, and we’re improving.”

And while the young players are doing a good job this summer, only four scholarship receivers return who saw the field on offense last year. They lack experience and are unproven, but going up against the talented group of cornerbacks that Rutgers has helps them get better.

Erb is eager to see how they put it together once the season gets here on Sept. 1.

“Absolutely, you can go out and practice well but when the lights are on and it’s game day, it’s a little bit different,” Erb said. “I’m excited to see how they react and I have full confidence in them.”

One of those certain players who did see on-field time a year ago is sophomore Hunter Hayek. Hayek is the leading returning wideout in terms of catches with eight for 62 yards. Hayek is a shifty receiver who does most of his damage from the slot. He played in all 12 games with two starts in 2017 and he’s locked in a tight battle for the starting slot job this year with freshman Eddie Lewis.

Both Hayek and Lewis excel at getting open. Lewis is a little more explosive and faster, but Hayek is quick and has ultra-reliable hands.

During the scrimmage this last Saturday, Hayek hauled in a long pass for a touchdown in which he stretched out and a made a fingertip grab. The first one there to give a high five was Lewis, his main competitor.

And last week at practice, Lewis at one point fell awkwardly and got banged up, and Hayek was the first one there to pick him up and make sure he’s alright.

Erb has noticed that too.

“It’s a competition right now. Both Hunter and Eddie have played well and both played really well on Saturday. The good thing about them and I told them this the other day, those two guys are in competition and lot of things that the fans don’t see is Hunter made a great play the other day in the scrimmage and shoot, the first guy out there to meet him was Eddie,” Erb said. “That’s what we strive for in the room. Yeah, we’re competing against each other, but in the end it’s about us (as a team) and we have to make sure we have a genuine care and enthusiasm for another guy’s success. In the end, that’s what it’s all about. But those two guys are competing and both are stepping forward. They make each other better.”