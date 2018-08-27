Why did freshman Artur Sitkowski win the starting QB job?
PISCATAWAY -- Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash put the 2018 quarterback competition to bed last week by naming Artur Sitkowski the starting signal caller for the Scarlet Knights’ first game of the season against Texas State on Sept. 1.
In his first weekly Monday press conference of the year, the third-year head coach mentioned why he ultimately went with the true freshman Sitkowski over sophomore Johnathan Lewis and redshirt senior Giovanni Rescigno.
“First and foremost, he's a talented individual. He's got a lot of skill sets. He can make a lot of throws,” Ash said. “But above and beyond that, he's a leader. People follow him. He's been able to galvanize the offense around him, not only for this training camp but in the summer and in the spring. We think he's got a very high ceiling and we're excited to let him get out there and take the keys to the offense and see what it produces.
“He's had a really good training camp. He's done an outstanding job since he's been on campus going all the way back to January and he's ready for this opportunity and we're ready to give it to him and we're excited to see what he does with it.”
Sitkowski has the stature, arm strength, and accuracy and an understanding of the playbook which allowed him to jump in front. But, sandwiched in between Sitkowski’s big plays that the media, fans, and coaches have seen since the spring were mistakes and interceptions. Ash said they will have to live with those mistakes, noting Sitkowski gives the team the best chance to win.
“He's a freshman and regardless of the position, when a freshman starts his first college game, especially, there's going to be goods and bads,” Ash said. Probably even more so from the quarterback position, because they are asked to do a lot more. We are excited about what Art can potentially bring to our football team but we also understand that he is a freshman. It's going to be his first start, and there are going to be mistakes that are going to be made. Our job is to limit those. Our job is to put together a game plan that he feels comfortable with and he can go out and execute, and try not to ask him to do too much.
“We're not asking Art to go win games. We're asking him to protect the football and to get the football in the hands of other players that can make some plays that can put points on the board. That's what it is.”
Over the last few years, Rutgers hasn’t stuck with one quarterback for the whole year. Ash said he expects and wants that to change. He will let Sitkowski go through the growing pains and have him develop.
“I mean, he's our starting quarterback. That's it. We're not trying to create a revolving door, so to speak, at the quarterback position, and I know that's what it's been in the past, but if we are going to move forward, we have to stop that trend. You know, we're hoping that this is the direction that we can go and we can stop doing that,” Ash said.
“But only time will tell. We're not looking to yank the quarterback out after the first interception or mistake that he makes. We don't want to do that to any position, let alone the quarterback position. So he's our guy. We're going to work with him and it's going to be important that we develop a plan that he can go out and execute and build confidence and can help move the football team down the field and put points on the board. That's really what it is.”
Offensive coordinator John McNulty mentioned the fact that Sitkowski basically didn’t have any training wheels when it came to learning the playbook or doing drills out on the field. He also stated that there will now be different challenges that the young signal caller has never dealt with before at this level come Saturday.
“He’s an unbelievably talented player but you have to remember he’s still young. He was 17 when he first got here. He got thrown right into the fire,” McNulty said/ These types of guys who were bred quarterbacks from day one, he went to a private school to train to play quarterback, you can tell he’s pretty serious about the job. When he’s got the physical attributes to do it, he should become the guy unless it was too much for him. I don’t think we pre-determined it. (The competition) went right down to the wire.
“It’s not going to ball smooth sailing at any point, but he’s got the talent and mentality to do it. And now, there’s going to be a lot of things that are going to happen for the first time from the first snap on. It’s going to be how he responds, how he relies on his training, and the trust that he is that good of the player and that he can survive in a college environment.
Going back to what Ash said, Sitkowski won’t be asked to throw 50 times a game and win the game solely on his arm. McNulty will be intelligent when it comes to creating the game plans.
“I think you have to be smart,” McNulty said. “Him being here in the spring was tremendously beneficial for all of us. There are a lot of things you want to get carried away with this as a staff, as a coordinator, but you have to remember that it has to be something he’s comfortable with. The good thing is he’s been very vocal in saying that. I just go back to my experience here with Mike Teel when he got going. Originally, we were pretty plain. It helped having Ray Rice and you can run the ball 50 times, but in the end, the guy had to make throws and plays to make the games. He was very vocal, much like Art is in terms of, ‘Hey, I can do more, I can check this, I can get out of it.’ It was kind of on both of our timetables where you put it out there and see what he’s comfortable with it. The good thing is I think we found out pretty quickly with Art what he likes, what he doesn’t like, what he can handle, and what he can’t. I don’t think in any game we’ll rest on we got to have this play or check to that thing. Either way we’re going to have to block. We’re going to give what he’s comfortable with. If it grows, great, if it shrinks, so be it.”
As mentioned the battle was close between Sitkowski, Lewis, and Rescigno. Both all seemed to have improved from last year to this year. Ash and McNulty both saw it that way as well. McNulty said he thought all three signal callers did a good job hitting deep shots down the field. Ash said he’s also excited what he’s seen from the room.
“Overall, I mentioned this before: Our quarterback position, the unit itself, has really been elevated through summer and training camp. I think overall, the unit is probably as strong as it's been, by far, since I've been here, and really excited to see how it continues to go,” Ash said. “The competition has been great. The chemistry has been great. Coach McNulty has done a great job with those guys, with the new offense, helping them understand the offense and execute the offense. But overall, it's been a really, really pleasant surprise and it's a very strong unit in my opinion right now.”