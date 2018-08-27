



PISCATAWAY -- Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash put the 2018 quarterback competition to bed last week by naming Artur Sitkowski the starting signal caller for the Scarlet Knights’ first game of the season against Texas State on Sept. 1.

In his first weekly Monday press conference of the year, the third-year head coach mentioned why he ultimately went with the true freshman Sitkowski over sophomore Johnathan Lewis and redshirt senior Giovanni Rescigno.

“First and foremost, he's a talented individual. He's got a lot of skill sets. He can make a lot of throws,” Ash said. “But above and beyond that, he's a leader. People follow him. He's been able to galvanize the offense around him, not only for this training camp but in the summer and in the spring. We think he's got a very high ceiling and we're excited to let him get out there and take the keys to the offense and see what it produces.

“He's had a really good training camp. He's done an outstanding job since he's been on campus going all the way back to January and he's ready for this opportunity and we're ready to give it to him and we're excited to see what he does with it.”

Sitkowski has the stature, arm strength, and accuracy and an understanding of the playbook which allowed him to jump in front. But, sandwiched in between Sitkowski’s big plays that the media, fans, and coaches have seen since the spring were mistakes and interceptions. Ash said they will have to live with those mistakes, noting Sitkowski gives the team the best chance to win.

“He's a freshman and regardless of the position, when a freshman starts his first college game, especially, there's going to be goods and bads,” Ash said. Probably even more so from the quarterback position, because they are asked to do a lot more. We are excited about what Art can potentially bring to our football team but we also understand that he is a freshman. It's going to be his first start, and there are going to be mistakes that are going to be made. Our job is to limit those. Our job is to put together a game plan that he feels comfortable with and he can go out and execute, and try not to ask him to do too much.

“We're not asking Art to go win games. We're asking him to protect the football and to get the football in the hands of other players that can make some plays that can put points on the board. That's what it is.”

Over the last few years, Rutgers hasn’t stuck with one quarterback for the whole year. Ash said he expects and wants that to change. He will let Sitkowski go through the growing pains and have him develop.

“I mean, he's our starting quarterback. That's it. We're not trying to create a revolving door, so to speak, at the quarterback position, and I know that's what it's been in the past, but if we are going to move forward, we have to stop that trend. You know, we're hoping that this is the direction that we can go and we can stop doing that,” Ash said.

“But only time will tell. We're not looking to yank the quarterback out after the first interception or mistake that he makes. We don't want to do that to any position, let alone the quarterback position. So he's our guy. We're going to work with him and it's going to be important that we develop a plan that he can go out and execute and build confidence and can help move the football team down the field and put points on the board. That's really what it is.”

