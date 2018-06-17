There are players on every team no matter the sport that are underrated or undervalued for a number of reasons. For the Rutgers football team, maybe it's because a shiny new freshman enter the fold, a position change, or whatever else. With that being said, The Knight Report decided to quickly give one underrated and possibly lesser-known Scarlet Knight at each position. Leave your thoughts and opinion on THE ROUND TABLE message board right here!

QB Gio Rescigno JVisions Photography

QUARTERBACK: Giovanni Rescigno Rescigno has been around a while as he is entering his redshirt senior season. Through hard work and toughness, Rescigno has started his share of games at quarterback for Rutgers and has shot up the depth chart each of the last two years. Rescigno might not possess all the talent in the world, but he always leave it all out on the field and is a senior leader every team needs. As it stands, true freshman Artur Sitkowski will likely be the starting signal caller this season, and Rescigno will seemingly be the backup. The Michigan native could have transferred out in search of more playing time in his final go-around, but never even gave that option a thought.

RB Trey Sneed Richard Schnyderite

RUNNING BACK: Trey Sneed Sneed seems to be the forgotten one in the running backs room now with grad transfer Jon Hilliman, sophomore Raheem Blackshear, and true freshman Isaih Pacheco garnering the most headlines and reps. But, don't forget about the redshirt sophomore Sneed, who is a lunch pail, go to work type player. It might not be that way now, but don't be surprised if Sneed gets his share of carries this season and play on special teams.

WR Mo Jabbie Richard Schnyderite

WIDE RECEIVER: Mo Jabbie It feels like Jabbie has been a Scarlet Knight for forever, but he's only a third-year sophomore. Maybe it's because he's always been around the program and his uncle is former Rutgers great Mohamed Sanu. Jabbie, who made just three receptions in 2017, played in 11 games with six starts at receiver. Jabbie has improved since he first arrived and is a willing blocker that does not go unnoticed. In fact, one of the main reasons why he played more down the stretch last season was because of his blocking. Look for Jabbie to see time in a rotation in 2018, though the slot position is pretty full.

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TIGHT END: Nakia Griffin-Stewart Griffin-Stewart is the less talked about of the three main tight ends that will see playing time this fall. Along with senior Jerome Washington and sophomore Travis Vokolek, Griffin-Stewart played in 11 games with one start last year and made 11 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in his most extensive action as a Scarlet Knight. The redshirt junior is a key player who is a veteran and now has experience. With Washington sidelined this past spring due to injury and Vokolek still learning, the Tenafly native quietly had a good spring.

OL Zack Heeman Rutgers Rivals

OFFENSIVE LINE: Zack Heeman Heeman is a valuable piece to the puzzle that is the Rutgers offensive line. While he won't be the opening day starter, Heeman, a redshirt senior, will be the backup tackle should either of the starters go down. Besides that, Heeman could fit in somewhere at either guard spot or well. Having versatility helps, and the Mount Olive High School product has played in 24 career games with three starts. The 6-foot-7, 308-pounder has seen time at right tackle, left tackle, and left guard in his first three years.

DT Will Previlon AP Photo | Bradley Leeb

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Will Previlon Defensive line depth is scarce, and Rutgers will need a big year out of everybody. It will also need everyone to say healthy. At defensive tackle last year, Previlon performed well in spurts, playing in all 12 games with four starts, making 13 tackles with one sack and two batted down passes. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder will be a key second-teamer this season and will have to play a lot.

DE/LB Elorm Lumor Chris Nalwasky

JACK: Elorm Lumor Lumor, a redshirt sophomore, now the starter at the JACK, a stand up hybrid defensive end/linebacker position along the defensive line, but he wasn't last year. Now that second round draft pick Kemoko Turay is on the Colts, it's time for Lumor to fully shine. The Piscataway High School product was head coach Chris Ash's first recruit and he fared well and did his job in 2017, playing in all 12 games with three starts. Lumor, who has bulked up and stands at 6-foot-3, and 245 pounds, can be a solid pass rusher, but can also set the edge. He totaled 17 tackles with 1.5 for loss and a sack last season.

LB Olakunle Fatukasi Rich Schultz/Getty Images North America)

LINEBACKER: Olakunle Fatukasi Whether you want to call him "O3" or "O33", Fatukasi was a premier special teams contributor as a true freshman in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder recorded the season's first tackle on the opening kickoff last year against Washington and made seven total tackles during the campaign, six on special teams and one at linebacker. Fatukasi is a little further down on the depth chart on defense, but his role should grows as he develops and gets older. He will be a mainstay on the coverage units on special teams in 2018.

CB Isaiah Wharton Rich Graessle

CORNERBACK: Isaiah Wharton Wharton is as underrated, undervalued, and underappreciated as they come. The fifth-year senior has started all 36 games of his career the last three seasons, getting better and more comfortable each year. The best ability is availability and Wharton exemplifies that. Everyone wants to talk about Bless Austin and his NFL future or the newcomer Tre Avery, but don't forget for a second about Wharton, who was thrown into the fire as a freshman and has enjoyed a solid career. The Kissimmee, Fla. native has racked up 143 total tackles (96 solo), two interceptions, 26 pass breakups, 8.5 tackles for loss, and one blocked kick.

Safety K.J. Gray (17) JVisionsImages

SAFETY: K.J. Gray Like defensive line, there isn't much depth at safety. Rutgers will have to rely on starters Gray and Saquan Hampton to play well and most importantly, stay healthy. Gray enjoyed a little breakthrough sophomore campaign where he registered 58 tackles, caught two interceptions, broke up five more passes, and had three tackles for loss. The junior is always around the ball and makes plays. The St. Peter's Prep product made an interception in the spring game and returned an interception for a touchdown earlier in spring practice. Sometimes he doesn't get enough credit for the job he does.

Kicker Justin Davidovicz John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com