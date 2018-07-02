Which RFootball True Freshmen Could See The Field in 2018?
Every recruiting class brings excitement. Fans and media members give predictions and project how a player will perform and contribute down the line in their careers.
Of the 2018 Rutgers football recruiting class, six true freshmen enrolled early in January and participated in spring practice. Even though they are young, a decent amount of them will see meaningful playing time for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news