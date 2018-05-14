A few weeks ago, the 2018 NFL Draft came and went and two former Rutgers football players were selected. Kemoko Turay was taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round while Sebastian Joseph was chosen by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth. That got The Knight Report thinking. What Scarlet Knights that are draft eligible could possibly have the best chance at being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft? Right after this year's draft in our weekly War Room, TKR picked out the top five players. Here's an extensive look at those five. Of course more (and/or other) than just selected players below could be drafted. Will Rutgers come close to the record of seven ex-Scarlet Knights being picked in the 2013 draft? There's a little over a year left to go to find out. Leave your thoughts and comments on the message board and share this article with a fellow Rutgers fan.

OT Tariq Cole (65) Rutgers Athletics

1) OL Tariq Cole Cole is a workhorse who is a vocal leader and someone who sprints to every single drill during practice. Cole earned honorable All-Big Ten the last two seasons after starting 11 and 12 games respectively. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is the anchor of the offensive line and protector of the blind side. Cole should draft extended looks from NFL scouts this season. Draftscout.com lists's the redshirt senior has as the No. 18 offensive tackle prospect.

CB Blessuan Austin Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2) CB Blessuan Austin Had Austin not tore his ACL this past season, there's a good chance he would have been selected in this year's NFL Draft. But, the injury happened and Austin chose to return to Rutgers for his senior season. There's a chance that the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder could get a medical redshirt considering he was hurt in game four against Nebraska, but his injury happend in the second half, which makes a huge difference even though it's a matter of minutes. Even if Austin applied and got the extra year, he's likely gone anyway. Austin has started 25 games at cornerback in his career, playing in 26. He's registered 86 total tackles (64 solo), three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) 22 pass deflections, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one sack. Teams could always use long and talented corners who can both cover and tackle. Austin fits the mold. He is also stout at man-to-man coverage. Austin told TKR this spring that he is chomping at the bit to get back out there fully this summer.

DL Kevin Wilkins Richard Schnyderite

3) DL Kevin Wilkins The NFL loves versatile players with roster spots at a premium and that's what Wilkins brings. Wilkins has started at nose guard and at defensive and has experience playing in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes. The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder has always had potential, now it's time for him to unleash it. In 36 career games and nine starts, the Mahwah native has 76 total tackles (32 solo) including 12.0 for loss. He also has 2.0 sacks, an interception, and four pass deflections.

CB Isaiah Wharton Rich Graessle

4) CB Isaiah Wharton Wharton is as valuable and quite possibly underappreciated as they come. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Kissimmee, Fla., who is loyal to his hometown barber, has started all 36 games he's played in as a Scarlet Knight, going up against various Big Ten wide receivers. Wharton was thrown into the fire as a freshmen and has been (knock on wood) durable. Does he get beat sometimes? Yes. Wharton needs to do a better job looking for the football, but maybe new position coach Cory Robinson can help that. Wharton has good size and should get an opportunity. Again, good corners are always needed.

Safety Saquan Hampton

5) Safety Saquan Hampton Rutgers head football coach Chris Ash said now almost two years ago that Hampton "has a chance to be an absolute star". That has truly come to fruition due to a bevvy of injuries. But, when Hampton is healthy and on the field, he can be a difference maker. Look back and watch the beginning of the Ohio State game this past September. He was all over the place. Hampton, not only for his safe but for the defense and safeties group as a whole, needs to stay healthy in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder has played in 15 games with 14 starts at free safety. Hampton has tallied 112 total tackles (76 solo), eight pass deflections, and two interceptions in his career.

TE Jerome Washington Chris Nalwasky