Early tomorrow morning is the annual Big Ten media days and kickoff luncheon, stay tuned on The Knight Report for exclusive coverage on the event from Doug Buschon of OrangeAndBlueNews.com aka our Illinois sister site here on the Rivals network. Buschon will be LIVE on the scene with tons of questions for coach Chris Ash and the players and has plenty of time today to do so since Illinois coaches and players won’t talk until Tuesday.

In the meantime if you’d like to tune in LIVE on the Big Ten Network here are the details for when you can see Head Coach Chris Ash speak to the media.

Who: Rutgers HC Chris Ash & current players OL Tariq Cole, LB Deonte Roberts, and DB Blessaun Austin.

What: The 42nd annual Big Ten Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon held over in Chicago, Illinois.

When: The event will start on Monday - July 23rd, 2018

Where: LIVE on the Big Ten Network starting at 12:30pm EST

Channel numbers can be found below:

DirecTV - 610

Optimum - 247

Verizon Fios - 585

Dish Network - 410

WATCH IT LIVE HERE ON THE BTN 2 GO!

