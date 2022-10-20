Where do the majority of Power Five OCs call play from? The Field or Booth?
It's a debate as old as time, should the Offensive Coordinator be calling plays from the sideline along with the players or in the booth where they can see the entire field from a much better angle.
With that being said, we here at Rivals decided to take matters into our own hands and see where every single Power Five Offensive Coordinator calls plays from and the full list is below.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE....
ON FIELD: 7 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 1
Boston College - On field (started season in booth)
Clemson - In Booth
Duke - On Field
Florida State - On Field (HC calls plays)
Georgia Tech - On Field
Louisville - On Field
Miami - In Booth
North Carolina - On Field
NC State - On Field (Was in booth earlier in year)
Pittsburgh - In Booth
Syracuse - On Field
Virginia - In Booth
Virginia Tech - In Booth
Wake Forest - In Booth
BIG TEN CONFERENCE....
ON FIELD: 8 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 1
Indiana - In Booth
Illinois - On Field
Iowa - On Field
Maryland - In Booth
Michigan - Co-OC’s (One in Booth / One on Field)
Michigan State - In Booth
Minnesota - On Field
Nebraska - On Field
Northwestern - In Booth
Ohio State - In Booth
Penn State - On Field
Purdue - On Field (HC calls plays)
Rutgers - On Field
Wisconsin - On Field (In Booth prior to Chryst firing)
BIG 12 CONFERENCE....
ON FIELD: 1 || IN BOOTH: 5 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 4
Baylor - On Field (HC calls plays)
Iowa State - In Booth
Kansas - In Booth
Kansas State - In Booth
Oklahoma - In Booth
Oklahoma St - On Field (HC calls plays)
Texas - On Field (HC calls plays)
Texas Tech - On Field (HC calls plays)
TCU - On Field
West Virginia - In Booth
INDEPENDENT....
IN BOOTH: 1
Notre Dame - In Booth
PAC-12 CONFERENCE....
ON FIELD: 2 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 4
Arizona - On Field (HC calls plays)
Arizona State - In Booth
California - On Field
Colorado - In Booth
Oregon - In Booth
Oregon State - In Booth
Stanford - On Field (HC calls plays)
UCLA - On Field (HC calls plays)
USC - On Field (HC calls plays)
Utah - In Booth
Washington - In Booth
Washington State - On Field
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE....
ON FIELD: 3 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 5
Alabama - In Booth
Arkansas - On Field
Auburn - In Booth
Florida - On Field (HC calls plays)
Georgia - In Booth
Kentucky - On Field
LSU - In Booth
Mississippi - In Booth
Mississippi State - On Field (HC calls plays)
Missouri - On Field (HC calls plays)
South Carolina - On Field
Texas A&M - On Field (HC calls plays)
Tennessee - On Field (HC calls plays)
Vanderbilt - In Booth
|ON THE FIELD
|FROM THE BOOTH
|HC CALLS PLAYS
|
21
|
30
|
15
--------------------------------------------------------------
