 Where do NFL Draft analysts have former Rutgers players headed?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 07:46:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Where do NFL Draft analysts have former Rutgers players headed?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Knight Report takes a look at various NFL mock drafts from notable draft gurus around the country to see where they projecting former Rutgers Football players to end up in this week's upcoming NFL Draft

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

BR NFL SCOUTING DEPARTMENT (4/01)  

FULL FOUR ROUND MOCK DRAFT

-- ROUND 4 | PICK NO. 138: Pittsburgh Steelers select WR Bo Melton

MEL KIPER & TODD MCSHAY -- ESPN+ (4/19)  

FULL THREE ROUND MOCK DRAFT

-- ROUND 3 | PICK NO. 88: Dallas Cowboys select WR Bo Melton

CHAD REUTER -- NFL.COM (4/22)  

FULL SEVEN ROUND MOCK DRAFT

-- ROUND 5 | PICK NO. 177: Detroit Lions select RB Isaih Pacheco

-- ROUND 6 | PICK NO. 216: Indianapolis Colts select WR Bo Melton

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}