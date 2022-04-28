Where do NFL Draft analysts have former Rutgers players headed?
The Knight Report takes a look at various NFL mock drafts from notable draft gurus around the country to see where they projecting former Rutgers Football players to end up in this week's upcoming NFL Draft
BR NFL SCOUTING DEPARTMENT (4/01)
-- ROUND 4 | PICK NO. 138: Pittsburgh Steelers select WR Bo Melton
MEL KIPER & TODD MCSHAY -- ESPN+ (4/19)
-- ROUND 3 | PICK NO. 88: Dallas Cowboys select WR Bo Melton
CHAD REUTER -- NFL.COM (4/22)
-- ROUND 5 | PICK NO. 177: Detroit Lions select RB Isaih Pacheco
-- ROUND 6 | PICK NO. 216: Indianapolis Colts select WR Bo Melton
--------------------------------------------------------------
