Selection Sunday has come and gone and the new season of women's basketball is just a few days away, as the NCAA Tournament, WNIT, and inaugural WBIT fields have all been selected.

Several Rutgers opponents are featured in one of the three postseason tournaments. 24 of the Scarlet Knights' 32 games came against teams that eventually received a postseason invitation, with 17 coming against Big Ten competition and seven from their nonconference slate. 12 of the 14 teams from the Big Ten qualified for the postseason, as Rutgers and Northwestern were the only teams to not receive invites. Here's a look at where some of the Scarlet Knights' strongest opponents landed in postseason play.