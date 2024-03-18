Where did Rutgers women’s basketball’s opponents end up in the postseason?
Selection Sunday has come and gone and the new season of women's basketball is just a few days away, as the NCAA Tournament, WNIT, and inaugural WBIT fields have all been selected.
Several Rutgers opponents are featured in one of the three postseason tournaments. 24 of the Scarlet Knights' 32 games came against teams that eventually received a postseason invitation, with 17 coming against Big Ten competition and seven from their nonconference slate. 12 of the 14 teams from the Big Ten qualified for the postseason, as Rutgers and Northwestern were the only teams to not receive invites. Here's a look at where some of the Scarlet Knights' strongest opponents landed in postseason play.
NCAA Tournament
Iowa, #1 seed, Albany 2 Region (103-69 loss, January 5th, 2024)
Ohio State, #2 seed, Portland 3 Region (90-55 loss, January 11th, 2024)
Indiana, #4 seed, Albany 1 Region (66-56 loss, December 9th, 2023)
Virginia Tech, #4 seed, Portland 3 Region (84-59 loss, December 17th, 2023)
Nebraska, #6 seed, Albany 1 Region (71-70 win, February 3rd, 2024)
Michigan, #9 seed, Portland 3 Region (56-50 loss (home), January 21st, 2024 & 86-58 loss (away), February 10th, 2024)
Michigan State, #9 seed, Albany 1 Region (82-64 loss (home), January 30th, 2024 & 93-57 loss (away), February 24th, 2024)
Princeton, #9 seed, Albany 2 Region (66-55 loss, December 13th, 2023)
Maryland, #10 seed, Portland 4 Region (67-59 loss (home), February 6th, 2024 & 81-62 loss (away), February 21st, 2024)
Auburn, #11 seed/First Four, Portland 3 Region (76-56 loss, November 12th, 2023)
Fairfield, #13 seed, Albany 1 Region (78-54 loss, November 20th, 2023)
Final record against NCAA Tournament teams: 1-13
WBIT (Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament)
Penn State, #1 seed (94-80 loss, January 14th, 2024)
Illinois, #4 seed (96-68 loss, January 17th, 2024)
Seton Hall, Unseeded (82-63 loss, November 15th, 2023)
Final record against WBIT teams: 0-3
WNIT (Women's National Invitation Tournament)
Monmouth (56-51 win, November 6th, 2023)
Boise State (68-65 loss, November 25th, 2023)
Minnesota (81-73 win (home), February 13th, 2024 & 77-69 loss (neutral), March 6th, 2024)
Purdue (77-76 loss, January 2nd, 2024)
Wisconsin (73-62 loss (away), January 27th, 2024 & 61-43 loss (home), February 17th, 2024)
Final record against WNIT teams: 2-5
Note: This listing will be updated when the WNIT seedings/bracket is released on Monday
Overall, the Scarlet Knights finished with a 3-21 record against postseason teams, going up against a stacked schedule that featured some upstart teams in the nonconference and an extremely competitive Big Ten slate.
Stay tuned here at The Knight Report for all of the latest news on Rutgers women’s basketball.
