Where are they now? Former Rutgers players reappear elsewhere

Associated Press
Every year it seems like more and more kids make the decision to transfer to new college football programs. The past couple of years Rutgers Football fans have witnessed quite a few players decide to leave the program whether that be via dismissal or transfer.

Today on The Knight Report we’ve decided to take a look at how most of those players fared this past season at their new schools, whether that be junior college, FCS or another league.

QB Tom Flacco

New school: Towson Tigers

2018 Season Stats: 259-of-406 for 3124 yards, 27TDs, and 11 INTs / 154 rushes for 946 yards and 4 TDs


Newsday

QB Chris Laviano

New school: LIU Post Pioneers

2018 Season Stats: 234-of-405 for 2869 yards, 23 TDs and 9INTs / 81 rushes for 273 yards and 3TDs

TheHuntsvilleItem.com

QB Mike Dare

New school: Sam Houston State Bearkats

2018 Season Stats: 71-of-122 for 748 yards, 5 TDs and 5INTs

WR Ahmir Mitchell

New school: Fort Scott CC

2018 Season Stats: 7 rec. for 73 yards and one touchdown

WR Ahmed Bah

New school: North Carolina A&T

2018 Season Stats: 3 rec. for 24 yards

WR Dontae Owens

New school: Gannon University Golden Knights

2018 Season Stats: 20 rec. for 478 yards and 4TDs

OL Marcus Applefield

New school: Virginia Cavaliers

2018 Season Stats: Started 12 games for the Cavaliers

SBNation

OL Jacques Webb

New school: Buffalo Bulls

2018 Season Stats: Appeared in nine total games and made one start.

CUBuffs.com

OL Jack Shutack

New school: Colorado Buffaloes

2018 Season Stats: Only appeared in one game



DE Jimmy Hogan

New school: Temple Owls

2018 Season Stats: 12 total tackles (6 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered

Twitter

DE Marques Ford

New school: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

2018 Season Stats: 42 total tackles (24 solo), 10 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered

DE Rondell Carter

New school: James Madison Bulldogs

2018 Season Stats: 43 total tackles (20 solo tackles), 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks


NCATAggies.com

DE Sam Blue

New school: North Carolina A&T

2018 Season Stats: 24 total tackles (17 solo), 9.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack

LB Delon Stephenson

New school: Ferris State Bulldogs

2018 Season Stats: 64 total tackles (26 solo), 5 TFLs, and 6 INTs / 3 punt returns for 99 yards

LB Najee Clayton

New school: Western Michigan Broncos

2018 Season Stats: 34 total tackles (22 tackles), 8.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

LB Brian DeVera

New school: ASA College

2018 Season Stats: 33 total tackles (31 solo), 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

ScarletKnights.com

DB Edwin Lopez

New school: Garden City CC

2018 Season Stats: 37 total tackles (16 solo), 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

