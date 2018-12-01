Where are they now? Former Rutgers players reappear elsewhere
Every year it seems like more and more kids make the decision to transfer to new college football programs. The past couple of years Rutgers Football fans have witnessed quite a few players decide to leave the program whether that be via dismissal or transfer.
Today on The Knight Report we’ve decided to take a look at how most of those players fared this past season at their new schools, whether that be junior college, FCS or another league.
Tom Flacco: @CAAFootball Offensive Player of the Year. #TUProud pic.twitter.com/XRYaCrigBS— Towson Football (@Towson_FB) November 20, 2018
QB Tom Flacco
New school: Towson Tigers
2018 Season Stats: 259-of-406 for 3124 yards, 27TDs, and 11 INTs / 154 rushes for 946 yards and 4 TDs
QB Chris Laviano
New school: LIU Post Pioneers
2018 Season Stats: 234-of-405 for 2869 yards, 23 TDs and 9INTs / 81 rushes for 273 yards and 3TDs
QB Mike Dare
New school: Sam Houston State Bearkats
2018 Season Stats: 71-of-122 for 748 yards, 5 TDs and 5INTs
WR Ahmir Mitchell
New school: Fort Scott CC
2018 Season Stats: 7 rec. for 73 yards and one touchdown
Nice catch and run by slot receiver No. 23 (Amos Williams?), with a little help from No. 15 Ahmed Bah on the stalk block. Bah used those long arms to drive the DB back about 6 yards and free up the sideline. pic.twitter.com/YwYcsHS2kC— BlueDeathValley.com (@BlueDeathValley) March 30, 2018
WR Ahmed Bah
New school: North Carolina A&T
2018 Season Stats: 3 rec. for 24 yards
Congratulations to Marcus Jones, who earns his second straight first-team All-PSAC honor, and Dontae Owens, who grabs all-conference for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/O0swtW3eBS— Gannon Athletics (@GUKnights) November 14, 2018
WR Dontae Owens
New school: Gannon University Golden Knights
2018 Season Stats: 20 rec. for 478 yards and 4TDs
OL Marcus Applefield
New school: Virginia Cavaliers
2018 Season Stats: Started 12 games for the Cavaliers
OL Jacques Webb
New school: Buffalo Bulls
2018 Season Stats: Appeared in nine total games and made one start.
OL Jack Shutack
New school: Colorado Buffaloes
2018 Season Stats: Only appeared in one game
DE Jimmy Hogan
New school: Temple Owls
2018 Season Stats: 12 total tackles (6 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered
DE Marques Ford
New school: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
2018 Season Stats: 42 total tackles (24 solo), 10 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered
Congrats to Ron'Dell Carter (@lamar_10x) on earning First Team All-CAA accolades!— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 20, 2018
Ron'Dell led the team with 7.5 sacks this season and had 11.5 tackles for loss to lead on of the nation's top defenses.#GoDukes #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/AaBfCshuAS
DE Rondell Carter
New school: James Madison Bulldogs
2018 Season Stats: 43 total tackles (20 solo tackles), 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks
DE Sam Blue
New school: North Carolina A&T
2018 Season Stats: 24 total tackles (17 solo), 9.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack
#GLIACFB Player of the Week— GLIAC (@GLIACsports) October 15, 2018
Delon Stephenson - Ferris State
2 Interceptions:
52-YD 3rd Quarter Pick Six
Late 4th Quarter to End Game
35-31 win @ No. 2 GVSU
Week 7 - Defense
🏈 https://t.co/jgZMjNqfHT #WhereChampionsCompete pic.twitter.com/S8Y31zzRmY
LB Delon Stephenson
New school: Ferris State Bulldogs
2018 Season Stats: 64 total tackles (26 solo), 5 TFLs, and 6 INTs / 3 punt returns for 99 yards
LB Najee Clayton
New school: Western Michigan Broncos
2018 Season Stats: 34 total tackles (22 tackles), 8.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
LB Brian DeVera
New school: ASA College
2018 Season Stats: 33 total tackles (31 solo), 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries
DB Edwin Lopez
New school: Garden City CC
2018 Season Stats: 37 total tackles (16 solo), 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board