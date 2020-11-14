Rutgers had the game for the taking, but a combination of factors led to a crushing 23-20 loss to Illinois on Saturday as James McCourt nailed a 47-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.

Let’s take a look at what went wrong that led to the Illini (1-3) leaving Piscataway with a win over the Scarlet Knights (1-3).

