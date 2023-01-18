Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca held a press conference on Monday afternoon inside the Hale Center. It was announced last week that Schiano was bringing back Ciarrocca to run the offense for the first time since 2010. Ciarrocca was previously at Minnesota, Penn State, and Western Michigan following his departure from Rutgers just over a decade ago. DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH! “I'm going to tell you guys the same thing that I told the recruits yesterday and that I'm going to tell the team tonight at our team meeting: I've never been more excited to be the head coach at Rutgers than I am today,” Schiano said. “You know, with Kirk coming back and leading the offense and with Joe Harasymiak leading the defense, it doesn't get better than that. I've never had better than that at any level, National Football League, college, doesn't matter. These two guys are great teachers, great leaders, and, look, I can't wait to put it together with these guys. It's going to be really good. So you know we did an exhaustive search. I told you it was going to take time, and when you do a search, there's a lot of reasons why it takes time. No. 1, talking to people but No. 2 they have things going, too. If you're going after the right people, they have other opportunities and they have things cooking in their life. But again, at the end of the day, if you get the right person, that's the most important, and I'll reiterate, never been more excited.” Here are takeaways from the press conference which was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

Why Ciarrocca and why now Sean Gleeson was let go in October. Rutgers’ last game was on Nov. 26. It took a long time for Schiano to find the right person to call the plays on offense. Schiano would not get into the process of how he landed Ciarrocca, who signed an extension with Minnesota in early December, but he did say that Ciarrocca is “exactly what we need” and that he is a “great developer of both coaches and players”. Ciarrocca himself said for him to leave Minnesota, it’s possible only Schiano would be the person to leave for. “Coach Schiano wasn't the only guy who called me in the off-season. But I really wasn't looking to leave the University of Minnesota. What came upon me in talking with Coach was what I considered a great opportunity, a chance to get back on the East Coast; that's where I'm from. This is where my family is; a chance to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of. I respect the heck out of Coach (PJ) Fleck, too, but this is an opportunity to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of. I thought that this was the right time at Rutgers. I remember talking to Coach after the game and Joe after the game and saying: ‘Hey, you guys are headed in the right direction. You can see a huge difference between the team we played in 2019 and the team we just played in Minneapolis. I can see the difference. I want to make sure you guys know that; stay the course.’ “So I don't know if there's anybody else in the country that could have gotten me to leave Minnesota besides Coach to be honest with you, and the opportunity to do this here at Rutgers and do at that time home.” What will his offense look like If you remember during Rutgers’ best years, Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood and the likes were catching a slew of passes from Mike Teel and such and racking up yards. Meanwhile, Ray Rice and Brian Leonard were doing their thing on the ground. That’s what Ciarrocca hopes to bring -- balance. “I want it to be balanced in the perfect world,” Ciarrocca said. In his previous stops he’s been able to gain yards, score points, and win games by both throwing and running the ball. He’s going to call the plays and adjust his offense based on the personnel and what they do best. Schiano mentioned it will be flexible. “If you want to look at some type of film or something and see what it looks like at some point, in 2019 at Minnesota, the third year I was there, we had it pretty much in place the way we wanted it to be, very balanced,” Ciarrocca said. “We had two thousand-yard receivers and a thousand-yard rusher. If you look at the last two years at Western Michigan, '15 and '16, once we had everything in place, the development of the players and had everything going the way we wanted it to go, I think we had two thousand-yard receivers there and a thousand-yard rusher. We would really like to have balance and by balance, I mean -- I don't mean 40 runs, 40 passes at the end of the game. We have the ability to win the game if we need to rush for 550 yards or win the game if we need to throw for 350 yards. “So that's really the end game. That's the vision that I have. When we've been Top-10, Top 20 in the country that's the type of offense we've had. But also, I want to win, okay, and so we're going to look at our personnel that we have here and decide what gives us the best chance to be able to do that immediately here. Last year if you looked at our offense at Minnesota, our best chance was to be able to be physical and establish the running game and run the ball. We had a great tailback. He was our best player. I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I know I've got to get the ball in the right hands of the right people to allow them a chance to influence the game. At the end of the day, that's probably the most important job that I do.”

Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca (Rutgers Athletics)