Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca held a press conference on Monday afternoon inside the Hale Center.
It was announced last week that Schiano was bringing back Ciarrocca to run the offense for the first time since 2010. Ciarrocca was previously at Minnesota, Penn State, and Western Michigan following his departure from Rutgers just over a decade ago.
“I'm going to tell you guys the same thing that I told the recruits yesterday and that I'm going to tell the team tonight at our team meeting: I've never been more excited to be the head coach at Rutgers than I am today,” Schiano said. “You know, with Kirk coming back and leading the offense and with Joe Harasymiak leading the defense, it doesn't get better than that. I've never had better than that at any level, National Football League, college, doesn't matter. These two guys are great teachers, great leaders, and, look, I can't wait to put it together with these guys. It's going to be really good. So you know we did an exhaustive search. I told you it was going to take time, and when you do a search, there's a lot of reasons why it takes time. No. 1, talking to people but No. 2 they have things going, too. If you're going after the right people, they have other opportunities and they have things cooking in their life. But again, at the end of the day, if you get the right person, that's the most important, and I'll reiterate, never been more excited.”
Here are takeaways from the press conference which was originally scheduled for last Thursday.
Why Ciarrocca and why now
Sean Gleeson was let go in October. Rutgers’ last game was on Nov. 26. It took a long time for Schiano to find the right person to call the plays on offense. Schiano would not get into the process of how he landed Ciarrocca, who signed an extension with Minnesota in early December, but he did say that Ciarrocca is “exactly what we need” and that he is a “great developer of both coaches and players”.
Ciarrocca himself said for him to leave Minnesota, it’s possible only Schiano would be the person to leave for.
“Coach Schiano wasn't the only guy who called me in the off-season. But I really wasn't looking to leave the University of Minnesota. What came upon me in talking with Coach was what I considered a great opportunity, a chance to get back on the East Coast; that's where I'm from. This is where my family is; a chance to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of. I respect the heck out of Coach (PJ) Fleck, too, but this is an opportunity to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of. I thought that this was the right time at Rutgers. I remember talking to Coach after the game and Joe after the game and saying: ‘Hey, you guys are headed in the right direction. You can see a huge difference between the team we played in 2019 and the team we just played in Minneapolis. I can see the difference. I want to make sure you guys know that; stay the course.’
“So I don't know if there's anybody else in the country that could have gotten me to leave Minnesota besides Coach to be honest with you, and the opportunity to do this here at Rutgers and do at that time home.”
What will his offense look like
If you remember during Rutgers’ best years, Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood and the likes were catching a slew of passes from Mike Teel and such and racking up yards. Meanwhile, Ray Rice and Brian Leonard were doing their thing on the ground. That’s what Ciarrocca hopes to bring -- balance.
“I want it to be balanced in the perfect world,” Ciarrocca said.
In his previous stops he’s been able to gain yards, score points, and win games by both throwing and running the ball. He’s going to call the plays and adjust his offense based on the personnel and what they do best. Schiano mentioned it will be flexible.
“If you want to look at some type of film or something and see what it looks like at some point, in 2019 at Minnesota, the third year I was there, we had it pretty much in place the way we wanted it to be, very balanced,” Ciarrocca said. “We had two thousand-yard receivers and a thousand-yard rusher. If you look at the last two years at Western Michigan, '15 and '16, once we had everything in place, the development of the players and had everything going the way we wanted it to go, I think we had two thousand-yard receivers there and a thousand-yard rusher. We would really like to have balance and by balance, I mean -- I don't mean 40 runs, 40 passes at the end of the game. We have the ability to win the game if we need to rush for 550 yards or win the game if we need to throw for 350 yards.
“So that's really the end game. That's the vision that I have. When we've been Top-10, Top 20 in the country that's the type of offense we've had. But also, I want to win, okay, and so we're going to look at our personnel that we have here and decide what gives us the best chance to be able to do that immediately here. Last year if you looked at our offense at Minnesota, our best chance was to be able to be physical and establish the running game and run the ball. We had a great tailback. He was our best player. I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I know I've got to get the ball in the right hands of the right people to allow them a chance to influence the game. At the end of the day, that's probably the most important job that I do.”
It’ll take time
Similar to Steve Pikiell and the way he’s been able to turn around the Rutgers men’s basketball program, Ciarrocca has been able to improve offenses he’s worked for. It’s not always instant, but his track record proves it.
In his first year at Western Michigan, the Broncos were 103rd in points per game and they averaged under 200 passing yards and about a 100 yards rushing per game. The numbers improved drastically over the next three years that by year No. 4, they were averaging 41.6 points, 252 yards passing, and 228 yards rushing. The same climb occurred at Minnesota from 2017-19.
This is what I do,” Ciarrocca said. “I go to programs where the offenses might not have had as much success as we'd want, and then we build an offense there, and if you look at my track record, we've been able to do that. So I'm excited about the challenge here but I'm also excited not only about the challenge, but I'm excited about the program and where it's at right now and the infrastructure that's set up; the three recruiting classes that they have had already, the culture that they have here. I think I'm going to be at the right place at the right time right now.”
QB development
The Scarlet Knights have to improve in a lot of ways at every position in order to be at the very least an average offense in the Big Ten and better. At the head, it starts with the quarterback. Evan Simon has played in 15 games the last two seasons with a pair of starts last fall. Gavin Wimsatt got his feet wet as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and then played in eight games with six starts a year ago. Ajani Sheppard, who is slated to enroll early from the 2023 recruiting class, will be the three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the spring.
Both Simon and Wimsatt put up less than stellar numbers last year.
“I'm excited about getting a chance to work with all the quarterbacks here at Rutgers,” Ciarrocca said. “Gavin I know has a lot of talent and a lot of ability, so that excites me. But I'm just looking forward to getting work with him, right, and that's what I need to do. I need to get out there.
Spring ball will be really, really important for me to get a chance to see these guys. It's one thing for me to put the film on but we're six months later. This is a new season with these guys and just kind of see where they are at: What are his strengths; what are his weaknesses; how does that fit into the system; what do we need to emphasize, that type of thing; how does he learn; how does he learn from his mistakes. These are all questions that are going to be answered once we get out on the field and get a chance to start to work with him. But I think in developing a quarterback, I really think there's two major areas that we work on that I believe in, is from the waist down, his feet, from his platform to pocket movement, those type of things. So we work really hard understanding the rhythm of the pass play, what it should be, tying that to your drop, those types of things.
“And then we work really hard from the neck up, developing him up here. He needs to be an extension of me out there on the field, and so maybe the most important thing I do is teach him how to think deductively, and I want him to think like I would think. But he doesn't always have to come up with the same conclusion that I would come up with, right.
But he needs to have the same process, so I know what he's thinking; how he's thinking about things when he looks at the defense out there, so I know what play to get him into from that standpoint. I'm just excited to get to work with all the kids and I think that kids are excited about it.”
What he looks for in a quarterback
Ciarrocca sent out his first QB offer since coming to Rutgers recently to a 2025 prospect from Pennsylvania. More will surely be coming in the future. So what does he look for when recruiting a signal caller? It starts with accuracy.
“I think there's this thing in football, right. If you throw a forward pass, if you throw the ball forward, the guy has to catch it in order to advance the football. So I value accuracy among everything, right. I would love for arm strength, the better the arm, the more things you can do, the better you can stretch the field. But the ball still -- it doesn't matter if you can throw it 70 yards down the field; if the guy is not going to catch it, it doesn't matter. So accuracy is No. 1. No. 2 is -- and this is in no particular order. No. 2 would be functional intelligence, right. He has to be able to think deductively and learn from his mistakes.
“And then the third thing is leadership. They are the three things that I look the most at. And when I go out and evaluate a quarterback, they are the things I'm thinking about, where is he in these areas. And again, right, you would love to have the guy that can throw it 70 yards, right. So the stronger the arm, the better. But we cannot sacrifice accuracy. We cannot sacrifice leadership. The quarterback position, you know, we are in the largest media market in the United States right here, right. He's the face of the program. So he's got to have leadership, also, and be able to lead the team. So they are the three things I look for, though.”
