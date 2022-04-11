Wesley Bailey talks relationship with D-Line group, getting better each day

“We got players everywhere," Watson said. "We're young, so the young got to grow fast for us to have a good chance. But we are really excited about all the guys, especially the guys in my room."

Those three combined started 33 games at three of the four defensive line positions and with them leaving, that means that there is plenty of playing time up for grabs and new defensive line coach Marquise Watson likes what he is seeing out of the young guys.

This offseason, Rutgers Football lost three contributors along their defensive linemen as Mike Tverdov and Julius Turner are both pursuing professional opportunities while CJ Onyechi has since transferred to Colorado State.

One of those young guys that is shining early on is edge rusher Wesley Bailey, who spoke with the media following practice on Thursday.

“It’s been great,” “I’ve been having fun with the guys, building relationships with my teammates and coaches.”

Bailey originally was a wide receiver recruit out of high school, but transitioned to defensive line his senior year and that’s when Rutgers first noticed his potential.

“It was actually only my second year ever playing d-line when I got here,” said Bailey. “I used to play receiver before and everything is different now. Physically I came in at 217-pounds and now I’m 250-pounds, so physically I’m a lot bigger. D-Line wise, I’m more violent, being more physical and really understanding the playbook is where I’ve really been able to escalate.”

Now this is only Bailey’s first year under coach Watson as the defensive line coach, but the two have built quite a relationship, not just with each other, but the entire D-Line room.

“It’s been a great transition and I’ve learned a lot of new things,” “Not only from a football aspect, but off the field I’ve been building a great relationship with him. Not just like a player, coach relationship, but the whole d-line as a group I know I can ask them for anything and they got my back and I got theirs.”

Now Bailey doesn’t have any personal goals for this upcoming season, but wants to become the best version of himself and he thinks that will help transition to better play on the field.

“I’m trying to be the best version of myself,” “I want to be better than I was yesterday. When I go to sleep, wake up and be better. Whatever it is, from the playbook to rehab or physically getting stronger. I just need to be more physical and more violent. Also I need to make sure I play with better leverage.”

