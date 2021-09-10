Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Syracuse

On Saturday, Greg Schiano and his program will take part in their first road game of the season in Syracuse against the Orange. That means it’s time for another weather report! Here’s what we have for the weather during the game.

Expect there to be no chance of rain, no winds and to be warm but comfortable perhaps even slightly cool at times. The weather will have no impact on the game.

Okay, now that's handled. For those traveling to the game, Saturday overall is going to be a nice day in upstate New York with highs in the high 70s, topping out at 79 per Accuweather. It should be a beautiful day to tailgate but beware of a slight wind that may make it a bit cooler.

For those back in New Jersey, expect a quite sunny day as well, a beautiful day to light up the grill. There will be a little bit of wind, with gusts topping out at around 10 mph.

Overall, it’s looking to be a beautiful day for football across most of the country, but especially up and down the east coast.

Currently, kickoff between Rutgers and Syracuse is scheduled for 2:03 p.m. inside the Carrier Dome.