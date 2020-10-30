Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Indiana
The weather for this weekend’s matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Indiana Hoosiers is currently set to be a beautiful brisk fall Saturday. After a few days of rainy weather, the skies should be clear on Saturday afternoon with a very low chance of precipitation according to Accuweather.com.
Currently, the high for Saturday afternoon is 48 degrees which isn’t as nice as it was last weekend in the area, around 60-degrees but for the final day of October, you really can’t complain. There will be a slight breeze throughout the day with wind speeds maxing out around 7mph for the day.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
With no precipitation in the forecast and the wind not expected to be a factor, the weather shouldn’t impact the game all too much. Both teams should be able to run and pass the ball without worrying about the balls getting slippery due to the weather. The biggest question remaining being how wet parts of the field may end up being from the rain over Thursday and Friday.
For all fans in New Jersey, Saturday is another perfect day to light up the grill and barbecue as you enjoy another weekend of Rutgers Football in 2020.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board