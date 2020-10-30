The weather for this weekend’s matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Indiana Hoosiers is currently set to be a beautiful brisk fall Saturday. After a few days of rainy weather, the skies should be clear on Saturday afternoon with a very low chance of precipitation according to Accuweather.com.

Currently, the high for Saturday afternoon is 48 degrees which isn’t as nice as it was last weekend in the area, around 60-degrees but for the final day of October, you really can’t complain. There will be a slight breeze throughout the day with wind speeds maxing out around 7mph for the day.

