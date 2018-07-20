On Friday morning, the watch list for the John Mackey Trophy, which honors the top tight end in college football, was released. Rutgers fifth-year senior Jerome Washington was among the 64 players placed on the watch list which was announced via JohnMackeyAward.com.

Before joining the Rutgers football program, Washington played one season at the Gattaca Football club and one season at Miami before transferring back home to play for the Scarlet Knights. Out of high school, Washington was ranked 5.8, four-star tight end prospect.

Last year in his first full season in 2017 as a Scarlet Knight, the Elizabeth, N.J. native led the team in both receptions (28) and receiving yards (282). He also made some pretty insane circus catches throughout the year.

Here is a look at the 2018 John Mackey Preseason Watch List: