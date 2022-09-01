Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Greg Schiano on Boston College: “So there's a lot of familiarity. It will be a little strange because I care about those guys, but when you're playing in a game, you're competing, and you're trying to win."

Boston College HC Jeff Hafley on Rutgers: "They'll attack the football, they'll play great defense, they'll play great special teams. Not to take away from the offense. Coach Gleeson has done a really good job. But Coach Schiano, when I think of him—the defense is going to be flying to the ball."

Hafley on his new look offensive line: “We have a set five. And then we have one or two guys we think we can rotate in. I really like watching that group. I like the way they work."

Hafley on the Rutgers secondary,,,,

-- Izien: "plays with his hair on fire"

-- Avery Young: "Very talented, very athletic"

-- Rutgers cornerbacks: "Both I think have a chance to be NFL guys"

Boston College DE Marcus Valdez on playing his home state school: "I know a lot of people on that staff (Rutgers). Position coaches that were either coaches at my high school or rival high schools & then a couple guys I played w that are on their support staff. A lot of ties there."