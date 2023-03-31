Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt in day one: "”Offensively, we weren’t very good. We’re going to figure it out and compete. Having said that Gavin I thought came out and had a pretty good grasp with what he was doing. He has a confidence about him.”

RFootball OC Kirk Ciarrocca on the QB room and development: “I think the biggest thing with me and the QBs besides getting comfortable with each other is they are an extension of me out there. I’m learning their strengths and weaknesses and at the same time I’m getting them to think like I would in this system so they can just play. We have great culture here. It’s ok to make mistakes now, but we have to learn from them and not make them twice.”

Schiano on the young wide receiver corps: "We have a very green receiver room. We’re working hard there. We have different combinations we’ll look at and we'll get better. We have to develop young talent.”