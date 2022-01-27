WAR ROOM: RFootball hitting the road hard before dead period

RHoops HC Steve Pikiell on rest of the season: "We have a lot of basketball left. Last year, we had to win the last game of the season in Minnesota. So, it's a long season, you just keep plugging through. This is a league that a lot of teams are going to have a lot of losses. And then we have the tournament after that. So, there's a lot of different ways that we can make our season to where we want to be."

Maryland HC Danny Manning on win over Rutgers: “I thought we played tip to horn in a very unique and difficult place to play. This place has a lot of fans of top of you. Our team is continuing to grow, continuing to develop and we have gotten better since we last played this talented Rutgers team. I’m just proud of this group’s belief and fight for one another on the court. This is just a great team effort. Just a great win for us and makes for a nice trip back.”

Pikiell's message to the fan base: "I'm always thankful to our fans. Our fans haven't seen a lot of losses here in the past few years. They'll come back strong. They're tough just like we are, they'll come back strong. This team deserves them to keep showing up and giving us that great lift."