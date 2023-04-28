Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on the kick / punt returner job: “I think that’s wide open. There’s a lot of guys,” Schiano said. “Rochelle has ability, Max (Melton) wants to do it, but I don’t think I want to risk him running kickoffs back. We’ll make sure we have depth there. Punt returning is the toughest thing to do in football. Everybody is running down to hit you and the ball is spinning in a weird way. That’s a tough job, and we have to find someone there. Kickoffs, the ability to break one might be different, but securing the ball is not as hard.”

RBs coach Damiere Shaw on Aaron Young's return to action: "A ton of physicality. He’s running like his hair’s on fire and he’s playing violently. Talking about helping each other out, he’s been a leader in the room. Off the field he’s helping develop the younger guys. He’s running the ball hard right now."

LBs coach Corey Hetherman on Moses Walker's recovery: "Moses is full-go. We’re really excited to have him back. During the fall he did a good job in the weight room working on himself and studying the plays so when he got back in, he knew his job and his assignments. He came back well prepared and has had a good spring. There are certain reps where he hasn’t seen a look or it was the first time he’s done something, but he bounces back the second time and is on top of it. Every day we're on his technique and fundamentals and he’s getting better and better. Really excited about him.”