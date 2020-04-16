WAR ROOM NO. 99 -- Schiano talks quarantine, early recruiting success
NOTABLE QUOTES
RU Football coach Greg Schiano on COVID-19: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all the essential workers out there, for risking their well being. I think we all recognize what a tremendous job that they are doing."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news