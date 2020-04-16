News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-16 23:04:01 -0500') }} football Edit

WAR ROOM NO. 99 -- Schiano talks quarantine, early recruiting success

The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

NOTABLE QUOTES

RU Football coach Greg Schiano on COVID-19: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all the essential workers out there, for risking their well being. I think we all recognize what a tremendous job that they are doing."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}