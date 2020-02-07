News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 02:03:46 -0600') }} other sports Edit

War Room No.90 - 2020 cycle ends, 2021 starts with a CHOP!

2020 athlete Tahjay Moore
2020 athlete Tahjay Moore (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport)
The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

RECRUIT SCOOP:Anonymous local college coach on new commit Tahjay Moore: “Rutgers just got a steal. He's freakishly athletic and moves really well for his size. He goes up and gets the ball well too...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}