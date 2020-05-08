War Room No. 102 - RFootball recruiting heavy out of state
RECRUIT SCOOP:OL Trent Williams (TX) on his new Rutgers offer: “To get an offer from a school like Rutgers is quite the honor. It was outstanding to be able to get on the phone with Coach Schiano. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news