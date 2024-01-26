Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on new DLine coach Colin Ferrell and DEs coach Julian Campenni: ""Colin and Julian are excellent football coaches and great recruiters, Their expertise will play an important role in the progression of our defense and defensive line. We would like to welcome both to the Rutgers football family."

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell following the Illinois loss: "We fought. It's obviously a really good basketball team Illinois, and they got their guy (Terrence Shannon) back too. I thought we clawed back into it even though it wasn't pretty. Wr missed way too many layups again and didn't win on the backboards. It's 40 minutes on the road, and we didn't have 40 minutes. I thought we had a really good scouting report, I thought we had good practices leading up to it, but they're really good. We gotta give them credit, this is a tough place to play."