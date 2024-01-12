Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on the win against Indiana: "Thank you guys for coming, our crowd was awesome and I appreciate everyone who came. I’m happy for our guys, Indiana is a really good team with a really good coach and talent at every position. We were connected today and we were healthy today. Mawot [Mag] keeps getting better and better and Austin’s [Williams] knee is better, we had some good practices from them. We played great defense, we out-rebounded a really tall team. We can enjoy this win for one day but now we are onto Michigan State. This team has really fought through stuff and were really active today”.

Steve Pikiell on the Big Ten standings: “This was a great win. Playing in this league was tough and we tend to go on winning and losing streaks. We played Illinois who was ranked seventh and we went on the road against Ohio State. We’re getting healthy and really figuring everything out. It was really great to be at home too. This team has a ton of size and ability to be on draft boards. Now we head to Michigan State, one of the toughest places to play. We have a lot of season left”.

Former Florida State HC Willie Taggart on flipping / signing DT Malcolm Ray in December 2018: "I went to watch him play at Carol City and he caught my eye in warm-ups and just looking at him like this, you can see he's ready to go. He was that way the entire football game, didn't take a play off and was just upbeat and ready to go.

From that point on we just really continued to study and watch him. I came back and told the staff that I really like this kid and we need to do as much research as we can to make sure that he's the right fit for what we want to do. I know from a football standpoint, he was the right fit, we just needed to to figure out the rest. After doing that, we felt he was exactly what we wanted in our football program."