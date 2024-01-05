Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on hosting transfers this weekend: "Now, it's a day-to-day thing, man. In this day and age of college football, you've got to work your tail off every second. It won't be much of a break right now. We'll have transfer portal visitors next week."

OC Kirk Ciarrocca on Athan Kaliakmanis at Minnesota back in December 2022: "I think he's made a lot of strides and I mean a lot of strides. It just starts with just the process of how to get ready for a game as the starter. He's made a lot of strides in that area and just learning how to practice better, so he can maximize those opportunities and continue to improve because it's really been a race against time with him. That's the way I looked at it starting last January with him.

He's more comfortable with his reads now, which allows him to be a little bit more poised and a little bit more confident. He's always had a great arm, the ability to be very accurate when he's confident with where he's gonna go with the ball and his pocket movement has improved. He's improved in every area, but watching the Iowa game on Sunday afterwards is where I came away from that game saying, you know what, he's ready. He can do more for us. Let's let him go a little bit more with it. I'm always going to ere on the side of protecting a young quarterback, and I'm always gonna be that way. I've been that way my whole career with it, but he's just grown by leaps and bounds and it's a credit to him. Honestly, he sees this potential that he has and he's been able to put the action behind that potential to turn it into productivity. And this is going to be a real challenge for him in this ballgame because the multiple looks that he's going to see. The different pressures that he's going to see. The ability to call the protections the right way. It's gonna be a challenge, as Syracuse does a great job of disguising their coverages. I watched the film and I'm sometimes I'm like, I'm not sure what coverage they're in most of the time, pre snap. It'll be a great test for him. I'm glad we have a little bit extra practice time for him. But I've just watched him improve in every aspect of the game. And we really focused on in the first 10 days of the bowl prep, like we really just focused on not Syracuse, we focused on just principles of football and base rules and protection calls and our RPO game. I tried to use it as like another crash course, as the more times you give it to somebody the more they absorb it. When you're training a quarterback, once he understands why he's making a certain call or why you want him to see something a certain way, then he can really apply it constantly and it's not memorization anymore. That's really what we've been working really hard on is understanding the "why". And so he can think deductively and solve the problems in real time."