Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Maryland: "When you look at them, really talented. Offensively, they have got pros on the offensive line, at receiver, at tight end and they certainly have a pro quarterback. He is as dangerous as any quarterback in America, and defensively, they are really athletic. They have got nine takeaways. When you look at a team that has a bunch of takeaways, they get after the passer, they run to the ball. Their two safeties are as good as there is in America and they are a good football team. They hit a stretch in the middle of the year, don't really know. But they played really well Saturday and had every opportunity to knock off Michigan.”

The Transfer Portal officially become open for business on December 5th and it's been a mad house of sorts as FBS players from across the country officially were allowed to enter their names into the portal and begin their recruitments all over again.

Now with that being said, TKR expects Rutgers Football to be pretty active this offseason after last offseason's portal cycle leading to the Scarlet Knights adding several starting caliber players.

With that being said, let's take a look at the latest offers, names to know and more.