Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Iowa's defense: "They have a philosophy of how to play defense and they stick to it. It's not that they don't tweak anything from time to time, but they know how they want to play. They train their people in the program. A very developmental program, as well, and they develop their players and they develop them in the system, and they are a lot better at doing it when they are there four years than they are at one year but they just keep getting better and better. Very much, you know, what we try to do here. So they are very good at it.

Coach Parker has been there for a long time, the defensive coordinator. You know, there's a reason they are good."

Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt and his low completion percentage: "Is it holding it back? No, because I think Gavin does so much to help our offense. Does it have to get better? Absolutely it has to get better.

You know, completions come as a result of protection, correct routes and then throwing and catching the football. So everybody contributes.

But at the end of the day, it goes on whose record? The quarterback's. He gets the completion percentage. The receivers don't; the line doesn't.

At the end of the day, we need to be more accurate with the ball for sure. So we're working on it. But like everything else, we are developing, and I'm sure he's going to get better at it."

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz on Rutgers: "Moving on to Rutgers. We played them last year. Certainly I think it's like night and day right now if you think about it. Played them the last week of September. First Big Ten game for us out there. So a lot of games have been played since then. We're well deep into the season.

They were a team trying to get their footing last year, now they have their footing, they're playing outstanding football. Not a big surprise. Coach Schiano did a great job of building the program back in the early 2000s, put them in a state of prominence, if you will. Then he went off to the NFL, opportunities there. Now back rebuilding this program, and doing in exemplary fashion.

Again, not surprising. He has a good staff. They clearly have an identity, vision of where they're going, how they want to look like, how they want to play. Bottom line, it's working well. They're doing well. 6-3 record and look good on tape.

They have a good football team. One of the top running backs in the Big Ten. Big, physical offensive line. Receivers that will block. Veteran guys, all three guys are veterans. Quarterback is playing really well for them. Tight end is a dangerous player. They're playing good team defense. You can see it in the process last year. Now it's coming to fruition. Good job on special teams, kicker, punter. Overall is going to be a big challenge for us. We're in the process of trying to get ready for that."